Rapid Reactions: LSU WBB Suffers Devastating 87-85 Sweet 16 Loss to Duke Blue Devils

SACRAMENTO, CA. – The No. 2 seed LSU women’s basketball team fell to No. 3 Duke, 87-85, in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday night inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Tigers got off to a slow start, allowing Duke to jump out a 9-2 lead. Mikaylah Williams got the scoring started with two made free throws followed by a nine-point streak for Duke. Duke led by as much as 11(34-23) at 6:59 in the second quarter.

The Tigers couldn’t rally ahead as Duke held the 47-40 advantage over LSU at halftime. Paced by MiLaysia Fulwiley with 18 points, the Tigers shot 37.8 percent on 14-of-37 shots.

The Blue Devils shot 46.2 percent on 18-of-39 shots from the field. Duke tallied six steals and 10 assists. Duke also dominated the paint, outscoring LSU, 26-20. Both teams knocked down three treys.

Amiya Joyner got the scoring started in the second half with a layup for the Tigers. LSU pushed its offensive momentum, gaining the 53-52 lead in the third with a Mikaylah Williams layup and free throw.

The game turned into a closely fought battle as LSU took charge at the end of the game going on a 10-0 run, but Ashlon Jackson hit the three at the buzzer to clutch the game. LSU outscored Duke 45-40. LSU shot 19-of-34 (55.9%) while Duke was 13-of-34 (38.2%).

MiLaysia Fulwiley earned her career high and led the Tigers in scoring with 28 points to go with four assists and two threes. Miklaylah Williams scored 22 points and five rebounds. Flau’Jae Johnson also scored double figures with 13.

The Blue Devils were led by Toby Fournier and Taina Mair with 22 points.

*This story will be updated. *

Mulkey's Thoughts: Flau'jae Johnson's Career

"Flau'Jae, she won the national championship her freshman year, and, boy, she was on a team with some really outstanding older players. So I'm sure she learned a lot from those players.

"She's never really wanted to embrace being a leader. She just kind of wants to do good and be a good player and a good person. And sometimes you have to be a leader. And I think she's embraced it this year.

Courtesy of Gary Redus via X.

"I think that she's more comfortable being a leader because being a leader is not always when things go good. You have to be a leader when you're not playing good or when you're struggling or you're having a bad day.

"I think she and Mikaylah Williams have really embraced being leaders of our team this year. And they're both captains. And it's good to see Flau'Jae do that. I think that's probably more so than the things that she does, scoring the ball or anything with basketball, is just watching her become a better leader."

More LSU News:

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Kim Mulkey's Take: LSU Women's Basketball Eyeing Major Win Over Duke Blue Devils

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