Cameron Boozer Has Won Everywhere. Will NBA Teams Value It?

Cameron Boozer is, first and foremost, a winner.

Unrelentingly so, too, as he reaches a point that’s almost hard to put into context. He may not physically look like a Monstar from Space Jam, but if you walk onto the court with him wearing the same jersey, you’ll feel like you already have a 10-point lead before tip-off.

It is not misplaced hyperbole to claim that the 18-year-old—he’ll turn 19 at the end of Summer League in July—is the most accomplished American basketball player entering the NBA draft in at least the past quarter century. Winning games, accolades and high praise come naturally to Boozer.

This is simply what he does on a court almost without thinking. Better than any of his peers about to be drafted. Better than last year’s No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. Better than anything Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren accomplished prior to turning into young All-Stars. Highly sought-after Europeans join the NBA from vastly different upbringings, but even they could be shown all of Boozer’s accomplishments and feel the need to tip their hats.

“Winning is a skill. I think it translates to any level. I think it’s going to translate just fine [for me],” he says. “Winning is hard, which is why I say it’s a skill. Not everyone can do it.”

Certainly not to the degree that he has. Walking around Boozer’s home in Miami, you have to look hard for signs that he is a serial winner or even anything beyond a normal teenager who enjoys relaxing by the backyard pool with tight-knit friends and family members. There is no front-and-center trophy cabinet dedicated to his successes, possibly because it would be too difficult to confine them to just a single space.

Boozer went 114–14 at Christopher Columbus High in Miami—where he briefly overlapped with the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza—guiding the Explorers to four consecutive state titles in Florida’s highest classification. His senior year was capped off with the school’s first basketball national championship—a victory in the Chipotle Nationals tournament in which his team held off numerous big-time prep academies stocked with talent.

Alongside his twin brother, Cayden, Boozer also secured two gold medals for USA Basketball’s youth teams without dropping a single game. The pair’s AAU outfit, Nightrydas Elite, was so dominant at the premier Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament each summer that it became the first team to capture a championship across the three consecutive age levels it competed in. Boozer earned pretty much every prep award in existence and became only the fourth player to twice be named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in boys basketball in the history of the award.

It was more of the same on Tobacco Road as he put together what is arguably the best freshman season men’s college basketball has seen in the modern age. Duke won 35 games on its way to ACC regular-season and tournament titles, beat more Top 25 opponents than any other team in school history, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men’s tournament and lost just three times by a combined five points. Boozer was named a first-team All-American and swept every national player of the year honor after becoming the first underclassman since Larry Bird in 1976–77 to average better than 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a season.

Cameron Boozer has been so dominant that the three losses he suffered at Duke brought his prep and college total to a mere 17. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

“Cam shows up to compete every game. There’s the consistency there and then there’s also knowing what’s required to win,” says Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer. “He’s a guy that scored a lot for us, he rebounded a lot, but there were some games where he got blocks, some games it was his passing. He’s got a great understanding for what it takes and what that specific game needs in order to win.”

As Boozer heads to a league where the teams likely to pick him aren’t necessarily looking to compete for championships right away, will his overwhelming ability to win be simply brushed aside or properly factored into a franchise-changing pursuit of the best player?

The NBA’s age-old debate about how much it values winning will be revived around the incoming crop of talent. Michael Jordan’s six rings are often the first thing cited in comparison to LeBron James’s lengthy legacy. Going back even farther, Bill Russell’s 11 NBA titles were long held up against Wilt Chamberlain’s impressive stats.

In most years, Boozer would be close to a lock to be the No. 1 pick and certainly would have been heavily favored as such had he stayed in school and come out for the next draft. That he isn’t says quite a bit about how there are a few Chamberlains available to teams and just one bearing a résumé akin to Russell’s.

The 2026 draft class has been labeled as one of the deepest and most talented of the past two decades. BYU’s AJ Dybantsa has elite scoring ability to go along with prototypical size on the wing as one option for the Wizards with the first pick. Kansas guard Darryn Peterson may have an even higher ceiling, given his rare burst and feel for the game. North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, an AAU teammate of Boozer’s, plays above the rim as well as anyone and has athleticism he has just barely tapped into.

Erik Carter/Sports Illustrated; styling creative direction by Kesha McLeod of KMCME; tank and jeans by Calvin Klein; necklace and bracelet by David Yurman; watch by Zenith.

While some analytically driven teams will place Boozer atop their list, not everyone will. If you were to strip away each likely lottery pick’s history and drop them on a blacktop for a schoolyard draw, the Duke forward may well not be the first player selected by those focused solely on physical upside. That’s despite Boozer having a longer wingspan than the slightly taller Wilson, or running the shuttle at the draft combine just as fast as the nimble Dybantsa, or shooting just as well as Peterson despite being four inches taller with 54 pounds on him.

He also has something innate and hard to measure—a sixth sense to do what it takes that has led to all those wins throughout his career.

A Duke game at the United Center in Chicago during the first month of the season is one example. Arkansas led by seven with 10 minutes to play but was not double-teaming the Blue Devils star when he had the ball in his hands—a rare occurrence at any level. Scheyer made a concerted effort throughout the season to run inverted pick-and-rolls to highlight his best player’s natural skill set, allowing the 6'9" freshman to handle the ball near the top of the key as the team’s lengthy guards or wings arrived to set a screen. When that initial action wasn’t forcing mismatches or favorable spacing for a good shot, a help defender would create an outlet for Boozer to casually find a shooter wide open for an easy assist.

Razorbacks coach John Calipari opted to play things more straight up. He was essentially gambling that it would be more difficult for one player to beat him time after time in a pressure-packed environment than it would be to allow Duke to get rolling on the offensive end with contributions from all over. Boozer called the bluff, scoring 35 points for the second time in two weeks and finishing 13 for 18 from the field.

“That was a game where I felt like I needed to take over,” he says, labeling it as his best in college. “Sometimes the best thing to get the win is to be in attack mode. You’ve got to read a defense and go. Sometimes, there’s no reads and you’ve just got to go figure out a way. At the end of the day, the competitive spirit to keep going and keep attacking just comes from I wanted to win.”

In February against eventual national champion Michigan in Washington, D.C., a slightly different tactic was required during the sport’s marquee nonconference matchup.

Boozer still had a scoring touch, with 18 points on 10 shots, but exemplified his all-around game as his team overcame a handful of early deficits and held on to win a close contest. He brought the ball up the court like a veteran point forward as Duke scored on every trip down the floor during the final three minutes. Navigating much of the second half with four fouls, he nearly pulled in a triple-double (settling for leading his team in all three categories).

The Duke forward had the most prolific collegiate career compared to his draft class peers, but still can’t firmly grasp the consensus nod as the No. 1 pick. | Bob Donnan/Imagn Images

“I’m a guy who you can plug and play anywhere,” Boozer says. “I think you can play me at point guard. You want to slide me to the three or the four, whatever it is, I think my versatility is elite. You can put me in a lot of different situations on the court.”

The end result tends to be the same regardless. Though he ascribes that as being a skill he has honed, how much of becoming a winner can be chalked up to genetic nature and how much of it comes down to hard-fought nurture over the years is interwoven. There’s little doubt Boozer owes it to both, equally, as part of his upbringing as the son of Carlos Boozer, a 13-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star.

“I wouldn’t say I wanted to follow him, I would say I want to make my own path,” Cameron says. “Most people come up to me now and they call me Cameron before they go, ‘Oh, you’re Boozer’s kid.’ I think [Cayden and I] already made our own names, but for a long time it wasn’t like that.

“It’s a blessing to come from a family like we do. My dad has been to where we want to go. I wouldn’t say it’s annoying at all. But as a competitor, as someone who wants to be great, you also want to have your own story.”

Carving out a lane on and off the court has been part of Boozer’s ethos since he was little, especially with a brother barely a year older and a twin who made every day a competition at home. That was the case whether the trio was playing ice hockey, football or soccer during grade school as much as it was playing cards or trying to jump highest on the trampoline.

No matter what it involved or where it took place for the Boozers, there was an unvarnished pursuit of being the one to come out on top—the loser sometimes had to deal with blood, tears or a combination of both.

There was, thankfully for all involved, less of that in the backyard hoops games that Carlos fondly recalls providing a more direct education as to what to do between the lines of a basketball court.

“I don’t think he feels the weight of the last name. I’ve felt that’s more about public perception than it is true for him. He’s always been his own man and wanted to run his own race,” says his mom, CeCe Boozer, who is divorced from Carlos but was a mainstay alongside her ex-husband in the stands whenever and wherever Duke played last season. “He knows that from the outside, people may pick up those comparisons, but he sees himself so different than his father.”

“I don’t think [Cameron] feels the weight of the last name,” CeCe Boozer, right, says of the Boozer name bestowed from Carlos, left. | Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images

Cameron acknowledges certain aspects of his father’s game are inherent in his own, particularly his footwork and interior presence. Scheyer, his college coach, sees those flashes when Boozer is around the rim and finishes with his left hand, something that he was encouraged to do more this past season because of how dominant his play was in the low post.

Still, Cameron is far more comfortable facing the basket or handling the ball than his father ever was—Carlos made a single three-pointer during the entirety of his NBA career while Cameron shot 39% from beyond the arc on 138 attempts (3.6 per game) at Duke. His passing stands out, too, be it amid double teams or during fast breaks: Only one other power-conference player in the NCAA taller than 6'6" recorded more assists last season.

Part of that is the natural evolution of the game, but it can also be attributed to how much more advanced Cameron is entering the league after years of playing at a high level while getting access to training that most can only dream of.

Carlos not only heartily acknowledges this as an admiring parent but also as a professional, reflecting his role as a member of Utah’s front office scouting college and overseas players. Given that the Jazz hold the No. 2 pick, Carlos will be asked for his opinion about Cameron prior to draft night. Carlos insists it is not awkward amid a one-of-a-kind intersection of welcoming a second generation to the league.

“I’m privy to information most people wouldn’t have about their son getting drafted. At the same time, they’re going to do what they think is the best fit for the organization and where the team stands,” Carlos says. “This is a unique draft with a ton of talent. There are some great players that have a chance to be the cornerstone of franchises for a very long time. Cam is definitely in that same breath as those kinds of players. The biggest thing for me is him going to a place where he can thrive, flourish and have a chance to succeed and win.”

Normally not flashy, Cameron Boozer took delivery of a Ford Raptor—which his mom called his “first big-boy purchase”—during his cover shoot. | Erik Carter/Sports Illustrated; Styling creative direction by Kesha McLeod of KMCME; rugby polo by THRD; pants by Jordan Brand; necklace and bracelet by David Yurman; watch by Zenith

Both generations of Boozers are fully in sync on that. Cameron, in slight contrast to some players linked to the Wizards, downplays the significance of hearing his name called first by commissioner Adam Silver and insists primarily on finding the best fit. He portrays no hint of jealousy if others in the class get more attention.

“Whatever number, whatever spot, I just want to go to a great situation for me, where I can thrive and be the top player that I know I can be,” Cameron says. “I want a staff that believes in me, believes in what I can do, is going to give me a freedom to adjust to the NBA, play through some mistakes and who really sees the vision of me being a great player in the league.”

“I’ve been fortunate to see three No. 1 picks come through here in the last eight or nine years. Cam looks exactly like that, with the profile of player and person of the guys who have gone No. 1 overall in our program before,” says Scheyer, whose school has sent 27 first-rounders to the NBA since he joined the Duke staff in 2013. “I also know, whether it’s [being drafted] one, two or three, time will tell that Cam—who he is as a pro and what he’s capable of—will shine through.”

That seems most evident when Boozer discusses adjusting to the aspect of the NBA that might be most difficult to him: losing. Even when allowing that it’s hard to win at the same rate in the pros as he has historically, Boozer notes 60 victories in the NBA still sounds like a whole lot of losing in an 82-game season.

If anything hasn’t sunk in about being a pro basketball player from someone who has been around the game from birth, it’s that.

“At the end of the season, one team at the end of the day is the winner. Being able to get there, to get to the top with a chance to compete, that’s a skill and hard to do,” he says, eyes radiating a familiar intensity. “I don’t think it ever goes away. It’s kind of hardwired into you to win.”

Few know that better than a player whose résumé features little else.

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