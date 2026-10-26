LSU Cornerback DJ Pickett is Playing Like One of the SEC's Best Defenders

There was a lot to like about LSU's 38-17 victory over Auburn. The offense was sensational, posting 552 total yards. The Sam Leavitt-Jackson Harris connection reached new heights, and the running game was firmly established on Saturday.

The defense was dominant, largely due to DJ Pickett's performance. The Tigers' cornerback was targeted five times and allowed a one-yard catch. He earned an 83.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.

Pickett clearly emerged as LSU's top cornerback, but the rest of the nation should take notice.

One of the Best Defensive Players in the SEC

Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickett has been phenomenal in one-on-one coverage. The Tigers rarely cheat a safety to his side because he excels with his assignments. The 6'4" cornerback was physical with Auburn's wide receivers and didn't allow them to create separation.

What makes Pickett special is his ability to play physically without penalties. He walks the line perfectly and has become a true lockdown cornerback. Pickett has six pass deflections over his last four games and has become an elite tackler for a corner.

Typically, a corner back shouldn't have a ton of tackles, but Pickett excels at converging on a player and making an open-field tackle. Lane Kiffin was asked about Pickett's physicality last week.

"Yeah, that's a good take, because he was, he really did, and I could feel that. I could feel players feel that, and I think that's important," Kiffin said. "The number one thing at your position isn't evaluated to tackle at corner; okay you got to cover you know. What Deion (Sanders) used to say, 'You get paid to cover, not to tackle.' So I think it's really critical we show those things when a receiver's downfield blocking, creating a big play like that or in this situation him being a physical tackler like that. It's great for your team to see."

Pickett changes the entire conversation around LSU's defense. They've allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the SEC (172.75) because one side of the field is impenetrable. Pickett is rarely challenged, and if he is, the pass usually falls incomplete.

At cornerback, if your name isn't being called repeatedly, you're doing something right. Pickett has blossomed into one of the SEC's best defensive players and is leading by example for Blake Baker's defense. Pickett will face tough assignments during this critical stretch, but there's little reason to doubt he's up to the task.

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