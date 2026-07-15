Will Wade's Roster Experiment Doesn't Change Expectations in Latest SEC Rankings

The LSU Tigers are beginning a new era on the hardwood. Actually, it's one of those moves where you have to go back to go forward.

Will Wade has returned to Baton Rouge to coach the Tigers. Wade spent five seasons with the Tigers before NCAA violations forced the program to move on from their now head coach.

There's a lot of unknown with the Tigers as they resume the Wade era. However, one of the latest SEC preseason power rankings has the Tigers in a solid place given the current landscape of the roster.

Work To Do

Dec 2, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; General view of the LSU Tigers logo on one of the tunnel banners hanging in the arena before the game against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 dropped his latest SEC preseason rankings for the 2026-27 season. Goodman believes the Tigers will start the season as a middle of the pack program, as they are listed as the eighth-best team in the conference.

Here’s @GoodmanHoops’ preseason SEC rankings 🔥



Who’s too high and who’s too low? 🤔



🎥: https://t.co/9cXdv2RSye pic.twitter.com/d434Nfkl4O — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 14, 2026

Ahead of the Tigers are the Vanderbilt Commodores, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and the Florida Gators at number one.

The SEC should be a stacked conference this upcoming season. For the Tigers to get to the top, it's going to take a lot of work, and they must steal some games on the road.

Looking At The Roster

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) dunks during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently on the Tigers' official website, the roster includes four players for the upcoming season. Kentucky Wildcats transfer Mouhamed Diobaute, Austin Nunez, Abbdi Bashir Jr., and Divine Ugochukwu.

If you're keeping track at home, that isn't even enough players to have a starting five. However, the Tigers do have commitments from other players, but those players have not been officially announced as members of the 2026-27 roster.

Is It A Fair Ranking?

Dec 17, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger holds up a defense sign behind the Stetson Hatters team on a time out during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ranking the Tigers eighth in the preseason rankings at this point feels generous, given the current roster. But it appears Goodman knows what to expect from Coach Wade.

Wade has been a winner at every stop in his head coaching journey. In his only season with the NC State Wolfpack, Wade led the program to the NCAA Tournament. In his last five seasons as a college basketball head coach, Wade has led his team to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

There's no reason for anyone in the athletic department to fear that Wade won't win this time around. But the roster in his first season has raised a few eyebrows. It looks to be a very intriguing season for the Tigers.

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