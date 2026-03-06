SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule Update: LSU Women's Basketball To Face Oklahoma
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday to open postseason play with a highly anticipated matchup in the SEC Tournament.
After earning the coveted double bye after a strong 2025-26 regular season, Mulkey and Co. will take on the Sooners in the quarterfinals with an opportunity to open the postseason strong.
Both teams will face off for the fourth time in series history and the second time in the 2025-26 season. LSU won the most recent contest, 91-72, in Norman.
Oklahoma downed the Tigers in the first matchup on Dec. 7, 2019, 90-68 in Norman during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. LSU tied the series at 1-1 in 2024 with a 107-100 victory inside the PMAC before overtaking the series lead in 2025.
Now, as Day 3 of the SEC Tournament prepares to get underway, the updated bracket has been revealed with all eyes on the quarterfinals on Friday.
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Running Updates
*All Times Eastern*
Wednesday, March 4 -- First Round
- Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64
- Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68
- Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49
- Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48
Thursday, March 5 -- Second Round
- Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61
- Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64
- Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57
- Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64
Friday, March 6 -- Quarterfinals
- Game 9: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 1 South Carolina -- 12 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 10: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 LSU -- 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt-- 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
- Game 12: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 3 Texas -- 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Saturday, March 7 - Semifinals
- Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner -- 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, March 8 -- Championship
Title game: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner -- 3 p.m. (ESPN)
More LSU News:
LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect
LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment
Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20