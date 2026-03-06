SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule Update: LSU Women's Basketball To Face Oklahoma

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday to open postseason play with a highly anticipated matchup in the SEC Tournament.

After earning the coveted double bye after a strong 2025-26 regular season, Mulkey and Co. will take on the Sooners in the quarterfinals with an opportunity to open the postseason strong.

Both teams will face off for the fourth time in series history and the second time in the 2025-26 season. LSU won the most recent contest, 91-72, in Norman.

Oklahoma downed the Tigers in the first matchup on Dec. 7, 2019, 90-68 in Norman during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. LSU tied the series at 1-1 in 2024 with a 107-100 victory inside the PMAC before overtaking the series lead in 2025.

Now, as Day 3 of the SEC Tournament prepares to get underway, the updated bracket has been revealed with all eyes on the quarterfinals on Friday.

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Running Updates

*All Times Eastern*

Wednesday, March 4 -- First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64

No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64 Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68

No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68 Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49

No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49 Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Thursday, March 5 -- Second Round

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61

No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61 Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64

No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64 Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57

No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57 Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64

Friday, March 6 -- Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 1 South Carolina -- 12 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 1 South Carolina -- 12 p.m. (ESPN) Game 10: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 LSU -- 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 LSU -- 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt-- 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt-- 6 p.m. (SEC Network) Game 12: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 3 Texas -- 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 7 - Semifinals

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner -- 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, March 8 -- Championship

Title game: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner -- 3 p.m. (ESPN)

