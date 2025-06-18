The 2025-26 Schedule: LSU Women's Basketball Reveals SEC Home and Away Opponents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning the women’s basketball home and away opponents for the upcoming 2026 season.
The dates and TV schedule will be announced at a later date.
LSU will welcome Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee to the PMAC.
The Tigers will go on the road to face Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Oklahoma.
LSU’s home/away matchup will be against Texas, the only team the Tigers are slated to face twice throughout the regular season.
The regular season concludes with the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament being held for the ninth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 4 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.
The Non-Conference Game to Know: Duke Blue Devils Matchup
LSU is set to face Duke in iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium for the ACC/SEC Challenge this upcoming season on Thursday, December 4.
It will be a clash of two teams who have consistently been ranked highly in recent years. Both teams are coming off Elite Eight appearances in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Playing in Durham, N.C. will mark LSU’s first road game of the ACC/SEC Challenge, now in its third season. The Tigers are 2-0 in the challenge with wins over Virginia Tech in 2023 and Stanford in 2024, both in the PMAC.
The Blue Devils hold a 3-2 advantage over LSU in the all-time series. LSU and Duke’s most recent matchup came during the 2010 NCAA Tournament Second Round in Cameron Indoor, a game in which Duke Won.
The Blue Devils also won when the two teams matched up in the 2006 Final Four. LSU took Duke down in the 2005 Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four.
The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4.
Both the men’s and women’s events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.
