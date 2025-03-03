The 2025 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU's Path
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the regular season on Sunday following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels without star guard Flau'Jae Johnson.
Johnson, who's carved out a path as LSU's most effective scorer, will be out for the foreseeable future while nursing shin inflammation.
She'll be held out through the SEC Tournament, which starts this week, but is set to return for the NCAA Tournament.
For Mulkey's program, what does the path to an SEC Tournament Title look like?
A look into the bracket:
2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
Round 1 (March 5th – Wednesday)
Game 1: No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Texas A&M
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Arkansas
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Missouri
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Auburn
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Round 2 (March 6th – Thursday)
Game 5: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 1
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 2
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Winner of Game 3
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 6 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 4
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Round 3 (March 7th – Friday)
Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5
Time/Channel: 12 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 6
Time/Channel: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: No. 3 LSU vs. Winner of Game 7
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Game 8
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Semifinals (March 8th – Saturday)
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
Time/Channel: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
Time/Channel: 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Championship Game (March 9th – Sunday)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14
Time/Channel: 3 p.m. on ESPN
(All Times Eastern)
