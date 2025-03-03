LSU Country

The 2025 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU's Path

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers will look to capture an SEC Tourney Title, set to be without Flau'Jae Johnson.



Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24) shoots a free throw against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24) shoots a free throw against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the regular season on Sunday following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels without star guard Flau'Jae Johnson.

Johnson, who's carved out a path as LSU's most effective scorer, will be out for the foreseeable future while nursing shin inflammation.

She'll be held out through the SEC Tournament, which starts this week, but is set to return for the NCAA Tournament.

For Mulkey's program, what does the path to an SEC Tournament Title look like?

A look into the bracket:

2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

Round 1 (March 5th – Wednesday)
Game 1: No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Texas A&M
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Arkansas
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Missouri
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Auburn
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 2 (March 6th – Thursday)
Game 5: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 1
Time/Channel: 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 2
Time/Channel: 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Winner of Game 3
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 4
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Round 3 (March 7th – Friday)
Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5
Time/Channel: 12 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 6
Time/Channel: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 LSU vs. Winner of Game 7
Time/Channel: 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 2 Texas vs. Winner of Game 8
Time/Channel: 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Semifinals (March 8th – Saturday)
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
Time/Channel: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
Time/Channel: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Championship Game (March 9th – Sunday)
Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14
Time/Channel: 3 p.m. on ESPN

(All Times Eastern)

