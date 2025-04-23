The Buzz: Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Pursuing Star South Carolina Gamecock
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to fill out the 2025-26 roster in Baton Rouge.
After signing a pair of forwards in Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner this month, focus remains on retooling Mulkey's crew moving forward.
LSU has lost eight of the 13 members from last year's roster to either the Transfer Portal or 2025 WNBA Draft.
Now, it's about filling out the roster with critical pieces to join the returning players in Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard and Kailyn Gilbert.
LSU will also welcome four true freshmen via the 2025 Signing Class this summer with the program expecting contributions next season.
Now, the rumor mill continues swirling with Mulkey and Co. reported "frontrunners" for one of the top players available: South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley.
A former five-star, Top-15 prospect in America, she decided to remain close to home after pledging to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks fresh out of high school.
Fulwiley was the named SEC Tournament MVP as a freshman during the 2023-24 season where she helped propel South Carolina to a 38-0 record and a National Championship last year.
Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and she remained a Gamecock coming off of the bench. She earned the SEC's Sixth Player of the Year Award.
The 5-foot-10 guard came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games while with Staley's Gamecocks.
During her time in Columbia, she posted averages of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals across her two seasons with South Carolina.
Now, she's been linked to the LSU Tigers with the program turning up the heat.
According to the Baton Rouge Advocate: LSU is "the 'strong frontrunner' to land the dynamic guard, who’s 'leaning heavily' toward committing to coach Kim Mulkey and her staff so she can join an already star-studded backcourt of Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams."
The Advocate's story detailed an initial report via On3 Sports' Talia Goodman.
In today's college landscape, we've seen multiple situations play out where recruitment processes can change in the blink of an eye, but as it stands, LSU has ramped up the push across the last few days.
All eyes remain on the LSU Tigers and their pursuit of the top guard available in the NCAA Transfer Portal in Fulwiley.
Mulkey and Co. will continue attacking the portal market with the program looking to fill roster spots across the next few weeks.
The Additions: Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner
Kate Koval: Forward [Notre Dame]
Mulkey and Co. landed a commitment from Notre Dame forward Kate Koval as the first addition via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-5 frontcourt piece adds a new layer for the Tigers heading into the 2025-26 season.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Koval was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week on November 18 after a quick start to her college career. Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
According to OptaSTATS, the last D1 freshman (male or female) to reach those numbers in any three-game span is Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.
After recording her first double-double in her third game with 14 points and 16 rebounds against James Madison, Koval went for 11 points and 19 rebounds against Lafayette.
Amiya Joyner: Forward [East Carolina]
Mulkey and Co. added East Carolina bucket-getter Amiya Joyner as the second addition via the free agent market last week.
“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt.
“We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!”
In three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-2 Joyner averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC. She comes to LSU with 41 career double-doubles.
She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history. Joyner is one of two players in ECU history with multiple 20-rebound games.
Joyner led ECU last season as a junior with 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with 34 blocks, 52 assists and 36 steals as a First Team All-AAC player.
She scored in double figures in 23 games and had 13 15-rebound games, the most in program history. Throughout the season, she secured 15 double-doubles, including a dominant game against North Texas with 19 points and 20 rebounds.
As a sophomore, Joyner grabbed 13 double-doubles with 12.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She had a stretch where she had nine straight double-doubles.
Joyner had three 20-point double-doubles and she had 20 rebounds against Memphis. In American Athletic Conference play, Joyner led the league with 9.97 rebounds per game.