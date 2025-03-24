The Final Prediction: LSU Women's Basketball vs. Florida State in NCAA Tournament
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Florida State Seminoles on Monday evening with tip-off set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Mulkey and Co. will take on a firepower offense with Ta'Niya Latson paving the way for the Seminoles during the 2024-25 season.
FSU’s big three is made up of Latson, Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon who combine to average 58.8 points per game. Latson is the nation’s leading scorer with 25.0 points per game. Sydney Bowles also averages in double figures for the Seminoles.
The four players scored each scored at least 15 points on Saturday and combined for 79 points.
“It’s their dribble penetration that creates a lot of things,” Coach Mulkey said. “They are so long. They are athletic. They are a handful.”
“It’s always dope to play great people, and if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Johnson said. “Obviously they have the leading scorer in the nation on their team. We just have to be us, and we have to be solid.”
The Preview: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
The Start Time and How to Watch:
Start Time: 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 24
Channel: ESPN
Location: Baton Rouge (La.)
Roy Philpott and Jimmy Dykes will call the game for ESPN. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The Final Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (-10.5)
- Florida State: (+10.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-575)
- Florida State: (+425)
Over/Under: 169.5 (-110)
The LSU Tigers will enter the clash in Baton Rouge as 10.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring Mulkey's crew following an impressive Round 1 victory over San Diego State.
The Final Prediction: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
Mulkey and the LSU Tigers enter the clash as double-digit favorites with a Sweet 16 berth on the line in Baton Rouge.
With Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow leading the charge, Mulkey's crew enters the matchup with enough offensive firepower to get over the top.
The Key Message: Stopping Ta'Niya Latson.
"When she has the ball in her hands it could be Poa; it could be Flau'jae depending on who is the game. It could be Shay. It could be Mikaylah. Mjracle is our defensive stopper. So I can't just tell you specifically who is going to end up on her," Mulkey said on Saturday.
"Dead-ball situations, certainly it will be me looking at who is in the game and go, you make sure you stay with her right here. But they all know their assignment, and she's such a tremendous player. She is going to get her points. She shoots it 20 times a game. She's going to get her points.
"What you have to do is try your best to contain her where she doesn't hit 50 on you, and then don't let the unexpected player have an all-world game. They are just so talented that you just really have to know, you can focus on her, but you really have to be very cognizant of those others that score in double figures."
Final Score Prediction: LSU 77, Florida State 71
