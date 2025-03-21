The Injury Report: Updates on LSU WBB Stars Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow
The No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers continue preparation for Saturday's First Round matchup in the NCAA Tournament with a showdown against San Diego State inching closer.
Mulkey and Co. once again earned the No. 3 seed with the team looking to make a statement in Baton Rouge.
LSU will host both the First and Second Rounds of tournament play with all eyes on the Tigers looking to avoid an upset in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
A key piece to monitor ahead of Saturday's tipoff against the Aztecs will be the health of the All-America duo, Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow.
The tandem took the podium alongside Mulkey on Friday afternoon to provide a status update on their lower-body injuries.
Johnson has been nursing a shin injury where she sat out of the SEC Tournament in order to work through rehabilitation.
For Morrow, she re-aggravated a foot injury during SEC Tournament play after coming down awkwardly in the quarterfinal matchup.
Mulkey's Take on Johnson: "She still has those memories and wants to do that every single year. That's great motivation... She's healthy, I don't know why they wear those boots, but I think they got used to it. Flau'Jae is ready to go."
Johnson's Thoughts: "If you get on that court, then you're not hurt. There's no excuse. You have to be good to go."
Flau'Jae on Rehabbing the Injury: "It really hasn't been difficult. It was a change for me but i think it changed my perspective for the better. I've seen the game from a different point of view so I can help my team. I learned to love the hard things."
When it comes to Morrow, it's no secret the double-double machine has played at an All-American level all season long after rewriting history.
The First Team All-SEC senior from Chicago has been one of the nation’s most dominant players this season. She leads America with 13.6 rebounds per game and 27 double-doubles.
She has 15 games this season with 20+ points, including a 36-point performance against Florida which set the LSU program record for points in a SEC Tournament game.
Morrow has also grabbed 15+ rebounds in 13 games, including four with 20+ rebounds (two 20/20 games).
In eight games, she has recorded at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. Her 436 rebounds this season currently rank No. 8 in LSU history.
Morrow weighed in on being in a boot and her status moving forward. All in all, she's good to go for Saturday night in Baton Rouge and confident heading into the clash.
"People see me in a boot, then I go get a double double. It's just to take some stress off. We know how much time we spent in treatment," Morrow said on Friday.
All eyes will be on the LSU Tigers on Saturday night with tipoff set for 9:15 p.m. CT in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
