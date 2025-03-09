LSU Country

The Latest on LSU Women's Basketball Star Flau'Jae Johnson's Injury

Johnson remains sidelined with a lower-body injury, set to be available for the NCAA Tournament this month.

Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) talks with NCAA referee Natasha Camy against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers were without guard Flau'Jae Johnson in the 2025 SEC Tournament this week while the All-SEC First-Team star nursed a shin injury.

Johnson was held out of the regular season finale last Sunday with Mulkey providing the latest on her key piece following the showdown.

"I sat Flau'jae," Mulkey said on Sunday following LSU's loss to Ole Miss. "The doctor didn't tell her she had to sit. The trainer didn't tell her she had to sit. This started before the Texas game, and I encouraged her to sit then."

Johnson was seen in a walking boot on Sunday afternoon prior to the Tigers' Senior Day showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.

"When your shins are hurting you," Mulkey said, "It's like your feet and your back. When they are hurting, you cannot mentally perform. I don't care how tough you are, how much pain tolerance you have — it affects you."

Now, after sitting out of the SEC Tournament for precautionary reasons, Mulkey has provided one more update on her starting guard.

She stated that the program will have everybody for the NCAA Tournament and that Johnson will be a go for Round 1.

The ESPN broadcast also provided an update on Johnson during Saturday's contest against the Texas Longhorns.

“Flau’Jae is out with shin splints,” ESPN's Holly Rowe also added during the Saturday showdown. “I did see her walk into the building tonight with a boot on her right leg. I’ve seen her getting some ultra red therapy in the sauna, trying to get rehab and get that inflammation down.

"But she has been very active on the bench right now, talking to her teammates in the huddle. You see how great she’s been as a scorer but I see her trying to say very engaged and uplifting with her teammates right now.”

Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while being one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25 point - 5 rebound - 5 assist games in a season.

The coveted guard's scoring has jumped from 14.9 points per game last season to 18.9 points per game as LSU’s leading scorer this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles on the year.

