The LSU Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Departures, Targets for Will Wade and Co.

Will Wade and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the Transfer Portal this month with the program preparing to reconstruct the roster this offseason.

In what became the headliner of the offseason, Wade made the decision to depart the NC State Wolfpack for a historic return to Baton Rouge after just one seas in Raleigh.

Now, it's a primary focus on redesigning the roster to his liking the with NCAA Transfer Portal in full swing.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable," Wade said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

The Transfer Portal Update: Wade's Outlook

Portal Departures:

Dedan Thomas... Thomas missed the first five SEC games, then returned for three contests, including a team leading 18-point effort in a four-point loss at Arkansas. He reaggravated the injury early in the Mississippi State game on Jan. 28, the last game he was able to participate in. Thomas, who led the SEC in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio until he fell off the rankings because of the 75 percent participation rule, averaged 15.3 points in 16 games, 2.7 rebounds and had 104 assists (6.50 apg) and just 26 turnovers (4.00 assist-to-turnover ratio).

Jalen Reed... Reed announced he will be departing Baton Rouge after missing most of the 2025-26 season due to an achilles injury. He played an average of 18 minutes in the first six games of the season - averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a contest.

- F Matt Gilhool

- G Mazi Mosley

- G Ron Zipper

- F Michael Nwoko (Xavier)

- G Marcus Vaughns (Arizona State)

- F Robert Miller

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

The LSU Tigers Portal Targets:

G Jeremiah Wilkinson

Wilkinson was the Bulldogs' top scorer across the 2025-26 after leading Georgia to an NCAA Tournament berth in March.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard is coming off of a breakout season where he averaged 17.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists on his way to sitting in the Top-10 scoring in the SEC.

Wilkinson recorded 30 points for the Bulldogs during Georgia's season-ending loss against Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament with his shot-making on full diaplay after going 7-of-15 from three point range.

F Aiden Sherrell

The 6-foot-10 sophomore had a breakout season for the Alabama Crimson Tide after posting averages of 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

He saw a sizeable increase in both role and production from his freshman year, when he averaged just 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Now, the LSU Tigers are among the programs in contact with the coveted, Top-10 transfer.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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