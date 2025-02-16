The LSU Women's Basketball Injury Report: Status Update on Flau'Jae Johnson
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for a top-five clash against the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns on Sunday afternoon in Austin.
The Tigers come in as the No. 5 ranked team in America with a chance to make a statement against a fierce Longhorns squad during the backend of Southeastern Conference play.
But the program could be without star guard Flau'Jae Johnson on Sunday against Texas after being listed as questionable for the matchup.
Johnson was placed on the Injury Report on Saturday with the reason being undisclosed. There remains a chance the program will take her off prior to Sunday's tipoff.
It's no secret Johnson is a key component to the program's success on both sides of the floor after taking "that next step" during the 2024-25 season.
Going back to last season’s NCAA Tournament, Johnson has scored 20+ points in 17 of 29 games. She has scored in double figures in 35 straight games.
Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while being one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25 point - 5 rebound - 5 assist games in a season.
The coveted guard's scoring has jumped from 14.9 points per game last season to 19.6 points per game as LSU’s leading scorer this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles on the year.
The Tigers are 25-1 (10-1 SEC) and currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with South Carolina and Texas.
Over LSU’s final five regular season games, the Tigers have three road games against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll. In addition to Sunday’s top-5 matchup at Texas, LSU still has road trips to No. 8 Kentucky and No. 21 Alabama.
LSU’s final two home games are against Georgia and Ole Miss who upset Kentucky on Monday. The Tigers are 4-1 this season against ranked teams with their only loss coming on the road at No. 2 South Carolina.
Now, No. 5 LSU is slated to play at No. 3 Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on ABC in a big late-season matchup.
