The LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Kim Mulkey and Co. Surging

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers stole headlines on Sunday after the program landed one of the top overall players in the NCAA Transfer Portal once Jada Williams went public with a decision.

Williams checks in as the No. 10 overall prospect in the free agent market with Mulkey and Co. making a statement early in the portal window this offseason.

But there remains work to be done with Mulkey and her staff hungry on the recruiting scene in search of the top prospects on the market.

"I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off, go see my grandchildren, who actually flew in and got in late and didn't even see the game. But I'll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel," Mulkey said after the program's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

But LSU is now in the market for more than "two or three" players with the Tigers currently sitting with nine players on roster for the 2026-27 season - including a pair of transfer signees already.

What's the latest buzz on the state of the LSU Tigers' roster?

Courtesy of Jada Williams via X.

The Transfer Portal Buzz: Week 2 Update

Departures (4):

SG Divine Bourrage... Bourrage is Champaign bound after announcing a commitment to the Illinois Fighting Illini last week following a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 5-foot-11 combo-guard signed with the LSU Tigers last year as a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle - averaging 2.1 points per game as a true freshman across the 2025-26 season on Kim Mulkey's squad.

G Bella Hines... Hines is heading to the Lone Star State after revealing a commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday in what became a "unique" departure from Baton Rouge.

Hines made her intentions of hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal public this week despite recent statements revealing she would remain in Baton Rouge for the 2025-26 season.

G Kailyn Gilbert... Gilbert has entered the Transfer Portal and will depart Baton Rouge after spending two seasons with Kim Mulkey's program.

Gilbert made the decision to step away from the program in November for personal reasons and never rejoined the team after appearing in only five games across 2025-26 season.

PG Jada Richard... Richard hit the Transfer Portal last week in a stunning move for the program in Baton Rouge with Ole Miss reportedly linked to the former No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.

The former No. 1 prospect in the Louisiana is coming off of a big-time 2025-26 campaign as the program's starting point guard for 34 of the program’s 35 games - putting together averages of 9.5 points and 3.3 assists a night.

Courtesy of Gary Redus via X.

The Additions (2):

G Laila Reynolds... Reynolds will make her way to LSU from the Florida Gators where she spent the last three seasons in the Sunshine State.

A rising senior, Reynolds finished her junior season in Gainesville averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

G Jada Williams... Williams is coming off of a stint at Iowa State after averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

In 32 games played and started in Ames, Williams earned All-Big 12 First-Team honors for her performance throughout her third collegiate season.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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