The Next Move: LSU Women's Basketball Star Flau'Jae Johnson Talks Future Plans
LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson has quickly become one of the faces of college basketball after stealing the spotlight across three seasons with the Tigers under Kim Mulkey.
The high character, energetic superstar has balanced a tremendous workload during her trio of seasons in Baton Rouge, but hasn't let that stop her from being successful on the floor.
Johnson is coming off of a career year for LSU after averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.4 percent shooting from the field.
Now, with the 2024-25 season in the rearview mirror, the million dollar question will be one LSU fans sit back and wait to find the answer to: Will Johnson return to LSU for her senior campaign or enter the 2025 WNBA Draft?
Before making any decisions, Johnson took time to reflect on the journey of the Tigers' season and what it's meant to her along the way.
"First, I want to just want to thank God. Like, I feel like this season I went through so much, and I really, like, overcame a lot. You know what I'm saying? I feel like the number one thing is my relationship with God," Johnson said on Sunday.
"Like, it got so much better because that's who I ran to when stuff got hard. Then when I went to God, I was able to open up to my teammates, I was able to open up to Coach Mulkey, and I thought I became a better person.
"I became -- I really became a leader. That's who I am at heart, and that's -- like, I want to continue to be a better person.
"So we had success, we made history, but man, I have sisters for life and God, man, he's so good. Like, even in this moment of defeat, like, I'm still, like, thank you, Jesus, for the opportunity, you know? So I think there's a lot to be learned from this.
"Definitely going to sit back and learn, but just gained so much perspective from this year. It was beautiful.
But Johnson has been instrumental in assisting Mulkey in building the LSU program across her first four seasons at the helm.
Mulkey dove into Johnson's impact on LSU and what it means to have her in Baton Rouge.
"I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau'Jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU.
"So she jump-started our program, really. And then the portal helped us. We brought in Angel and lots of other players. But Flau'Jae was a high school All-American and we got her. So I'm forever indebted to Flau'Jae Johnson."
Now, all eyes will be on what Johnson does next with one season of eligibility remaining. Will she return to LSU for the 2025-26 season or enter the WNBA Draft?
According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou: "Flau'jae Johnson said she's still thinking about whether to come back to LSU next season or declare for the WNBA draft.
"She is going to talk to Kim Mulkey and her family before making her decision. She is eligible for the 2025 draft as she turns 22 this calendar year."
Johnson's return to Baton Rouge would set the stage for another impactful team under Mulkey with the program welcoming the No. 1 Recruiting Class in America while preparing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force.
