The Opening Betting Lines: LSU Women's Basketball vs. Florida State in Round of 32
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will take on the Florida State Seminoles on Monday in Baton Rouge with both programs set to battle it out for a spot in the Sweet 16.
Mulkey and Co. are coming off of a lopsided First Round win over San Diego State with the Tigers reaching the Round of 32.
Now, the stage is set for a challenging matchup in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center between a pair of firepowered offenses.
"What do we need to improve on? Well, I'm going to always say defense. Make your free throws. We're getting ready to play a very talented Florida State team, leading scorer in the country," Mulkey said on Saturday.
"We've got our hands full. They have so much length and they alter shots, and they're athletic. They just get over screens, and they run. It's going to be quite a challenge for us. I hope we're a challenge for them."
What are the opening betting lines for Monday's Round of 32 clash?
The Opening Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (-11.5)
- Florida State: (+11.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-700)
- Florida State: (+500)
Over/Under: 171.5 (-110)
The LSU Tigers will enter the clash in Baton Rouge as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring Mulkey's crew following an impressive Round 1 victory over San Diego State.
The First Round Recap: Tigers Take Down the Aztecs
BATON ROUGE – LSU set a program record for points in a NCAA Tournament Saturday night, defeating San Diego State in the PMAC, 103-48, to advance to the second round.
LSU will face Florida State in the Round of 32 on Monday in the PMAC at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Seminoles took George Mason down in the PMAC, 94-59.
LSU’s previous record for the NCAA Tournament was the 102 points to capture the 2023 National Championship.
The Tigers were led tonight by Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow. Johnson finished as the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, her fourth straight NCAA Tournament game with 20+ points. Morrow notched her 27th double-double of the season and 102nd of her career with her 12 points and 12 rebounds. Sa’Myah Smith also contributed with a line of 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Aztecs were led by Jazlen Green and Nat Martinez, who each finished with seven points.
Johnson and Williams nailed LSU’s first two three-point shots as the Tigers got off to a quick start. Morrow got on the scoreboard next and Johnson got a steal in transition as LSU jumped out to an 11-0 start. SDSU called a timeout and got on the board out of the break. When LSU subbed in all three guards and immediately Shayeann Day Wilson drained a three and Mjracle Sheppar slashed to the rim for a layup. The Tigers carried a 27-10 lead into the second quarter.
The Tigers kept things rolling, starting the second quarter on a 9-2 run. By the end of the quarter LSU had Johnson, Morrow and Sheppard in double figures and the Tigers led by 29, 49-20.
Johnson hit her third triple of the game at the start of the third quarter as LSU stayed hot. Jada Richard helped LSU reach 60 points with an and-one and Day-Wilson picked up a block on the defensive end. Then the Tigers forced a shot clock violation as they had everything grooving. LSU led 73-36 heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers closed with a solid fourth quarter showing as Johnson remained hot from outside, sinking her fourth triple of the game. Aalyah Del Rosario scored a couple buckets back-to-back to put LSU over 90. The Tigers continued climbing and were able to put the finishing touches on their 103-48 win.
