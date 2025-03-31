What She Said: Aneesah Morrow, Flau'Jae Johnson Discuss LSU WBB's 2024-25 Season
Flau'Jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers dropped an NCAA Tournament battle to the No. 1 overall seeded UCLA Bruins on Sunday afternoon in the Elite Eight, 72-65.
Kim Mulkey's crew wrapped up the 2024-25 season with the Tigers displaying significant emotion following the game.
What She Said: Aneesah Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson's Thoughts
Q. Aneesah, we heard on the broadcast that you broke your nose. What was the play that that happened on and what made you want to go back in the game and give it your all out there?
ANEESAH MORROW: I don't know who is lying and saying that I broke my nose. My nose was bleeding. But I'm tough and I'm going to go out there and compete with my teammates. I'm going to try to do everything that I can.
Q. Aneesah, you played your last game in the purple and gold. Curious on how would you reflect on your journey playing with this team?
ANEESAH MORROW: I would say, honestly, my first practice coming in here, I was up for a challenge and just seeing how much that I persevered, but not only on the basketball floor, but with my teammates.
I know that they have my back and I have they back far beyond LSU, and I'm grateful for that because you don't get to experience teammates like that.
Q. Flau'Jae, you had a monster of a second half. Just what was your mindset coming out of halftime and really trying to will your team into this -- back into this one?
FLAU'JAE JOHNSON: Just a mindset of perseverance. I didn't have a good second quarter. I feel like I made the team go into a drought. So I just tried to come back in the second half, not forcing it, just play within the system and try to make some stuff happen.
Q. How difficult did they make it inside, obviously, for you guys to get good looks? Some of the things that were you able to do earlier in this tournament you guys were unable to do today. What did their defense have to do with the amount of turnovers that you guys had offensively?
ANEESAH MORROW: I would say of course size. You alter your shot a little bit. Also I would say very physical. We play physical teams, but very physical on the inside.
FLAU'JAE JOHNSON: I don't know, I don't really think -- a lot of my turnovers, I don't think they did nothing. I think it was unforced. It was on me. I made bad decisions. I didn't pass it at the right time. I don't really think -- of course they got length and all of that, but on my end, I feel like it was just some unforced turnovers that weren't necessary.
Q. The season as a whole, how do you think you'll remember it? What do you think the memories are that you'll take from it?
FLAU'JAE JOHNSON: First, I want to just want to thank God. Like, I feel like this season I went through so much, and I really, like, overcame a lot. You know what I'm saying? I feel like the number one thing is my relationship with God.
Like, it got so much better because that's who I ran to when stuff got hard. Then when I went to God, I was able to open up to my teammates, I was able to open up to Coach Mulkey, and I thought I became a better person, and I became -- I really became a leader. That's who I am at heart, and that's -- like, I want to continue to be a better person.
So we had success, we made history, but man, I have sisters for life and God, man, he's so good. Like, even in this moment of defeat, like, I'm still, like, thank you, Jesus, for the opportunity, you know? So I think there's a lot to be learned from this.
Definitely going to sit back and learn, but just gained so much perspective from this year. It was beautiful.
ANEESAH MORROW: I would just say, honestly, I'm just grateful for the opportunity. A lot of people don't get the opportunity that I get and that I receive just to be able to come to LSU. I feel like they help helped me not only mature on the basketball floor, but as a person. And Coach Mulkey, thank you for everything. Seriously.
Coach Mulkey challenged me to be a better person, to be a better player, and she challenged me to be able to make it in the real world. She keep it real with you, she show you how it is, and honestly, I'm just grateful for that.
I said that I wanted to leave DePaul and find my second family, and I did that. They have had my back through it all. They have encouraged me throughout the process, and I know that it was hard being away from your family and, honestly, experiencing a culture shock.
I had to grow up a lot. I put a lot on my shoulders to come out and do what I did every night. Nobody in the country did what I did every night.
Nobody in the country have done what I did over the four years, and I'm honestly just proud of myself for overcoming as much as I've overcame and being able to do it at the biggest level.
MIKAYLAH WILLIAMS: I think for me the biggest word is thankful, just thankful to be able to play with Aneesah Morrow for two years, thankful to be able to play with Flau'Jae, thankful to be coached by Coach Mulkey, thankful to be on one of the biggest platforms that I could be on for women's basketball.
I think another word for me is learning. Like, I'm still learning. I'm only a sophomore, so I've learned so much from Nees, I've learned so much from Flau'Jae, I've learned so much from Amani, all the seniors and everything.
So I just continue to take those things, learn, and then hopefully when we come back again, I'll have better decisions and better knowledge of what to do in those certain times.
