LSU Football Among Top Contenders for Prized Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers Target

Lansdale Catholic (Penn.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top schools to watch.

In what has become a pivotal stretch for the Pennsylvania native, Smith wrapped up an official visit with the LSU coaching staff during the weekend of April 17 alongside a star-studded list of targets for the program.

Smith checks in as the No. 13 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his commitment - including the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder has earned offers from a myriad of programs with Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others, entering the mix across his prep career.

But the LSU Tigers are standing out with Kiffin and Co. receiving a multi-day official visit in April where Smith was joined by the a pair of five-star offensive linemen in America - Albert Simien and Kennedy Brown - as well as the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi, Caden Moss.

Smith received the red carpet treatment during his time in Baton Rouge, but it hasn't stopped other schools from intensifying their pursuits.

Top OL prospect @21T_Smith sets commitment date after strong Under Armour camp performance👀



Four official visits scheduled — LSU already done, Rutgers/Auburn/Tennessee coming up.



👉 https://t.co/Yn4WxRQVsX pic.twitter.com/Tg6bRIruy6 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) April 27, 2026

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (May 29). Auburn Tigers (June 5), and Tennessee Volunteers (June 12) are all expected to receive official visits from Smith, according to Rivals.

“I also like the fact that Auburn brought in four different (OL) coaches,” Smith told AuburnSports.com after his visit. “It makes it not too much of an overload for the staff. It’s good to separate the group and be more hands-on and not have every single guy in one group.

"Sometimes they broke them up into four, two different groups, whatever was necessary for the specific drill. I think it helps a lot with development.”

A source familiar with Smith's recruitment also circled the Florida Gators as another program in contention.

LSU will have its work cut out for them this offseason, but it's clear the Tigers are in the mix for one of the top offensive line prospects in America after a strong official visit to Baton Rouge in April.

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