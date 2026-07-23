Lane Kiffin Explains Why Sam Leavitt Wasn't At SEC Media Days

Lane Kiffin took the podium in Tampa, Florida, on the final day of SEC Media Days, taking center stage at the conference's first event of the 2026 season.

Kiffin's time on the stage was highly anticipated, but so was the reason the quarterback everyone wanted to hear from wouldn't be standing beside him. Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 transfer in the country, stayed back in Baton Rouge instead of joining Kiffin in Tampa.

Kiffin's decision wasn't about hiding anything, though some people certainly fueled that speculation given the money and hype surrounding his new quarterback. But in actuality, it was about giving Leavitt one less distraction as he finishes clearing the final hurdles of a long recovery.

The move says as much about Kiffin's approach to roster management as it does about Leavitt's health.

Leavitt Staying Home

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin has been candid that keeping certain newcomers away from the spotlight is about protecting them, not punishing them. He wanted the attention on established faces like Weeks and Dottery, who are seasoned veterans in a room full of SEC-covering cameras.

But there's also the injury angle. Leavitt was only recently cleared for full workouts after Lisfranc surgery, and Kiffin didn't want Thursday dominated by questions about a foot rather than his football.

But Kiffin gave the reason to reporters Thursday morning.

Kiffin said Leavitt is in Baton Rouge, leading player-led practices this morning.

He's done a great job, and really leads our players a lot in a lot of player-led workouts and basically practices this time of year," Kiffin said about Leavitt. "One of the reasons we didn't bring him to today: so he can stay. They have a player practice this morning, so he's able to do that."

Kiffin closed that answer with one simple praise of Leavitt: "He's done a great job."

But another question arose about Leavitt's health. Kiffin simply answered that one too, shutting down any rumors that Leavitt's not as healthy as what is being let on as the reason he's at home.

"I have great confidence in his health," Kiffin said.

Preparing For 2026

ASU football quarterback Sam Leavitt throws a pass during practice on March 26, 2024, at ASU's Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Leavitt sat out Tampa, the work he put in over the offseason to heal and continue to grow physically and in his ability shows his drive.

He added roughly 11 pounds to his frame this offseason, going from 205 pounds at Arizona State to 216 pounds at LSU. And that's not crawfish and gumbo. That's muscle from the weight room.

The most fascinating part of his added size is that it comes at the end of a long rehab process. Leavitt had Lisfranc surgery last November, then underwent a follow-up procedure this offseason to remove hardware from his foot before he could return to full contact work.

The whole injury caused him to miss the end of the 2025 season, any individual offseason work and spring camp. He was able to be in on workouts and toss the ball, but his mobility and involvement were limited across that time, especially during spring camp.

All while he recovered, he added to his frame, making sure that he was building his body to be able to handle the SEC physicality, especially when he leaves the pocket and becomes a runner. Leavitt has made sure to eliminate his setback and treat the offseason just like any other: a chance to get bigger and better.

Kiffin has repeatedly pointed to a trait in Leavitt that makes this possible: the mentality throughout that process. He's called Leavitt an "NFL mindset" player who grinds extra hours in the building, a habit the coach says carried directly into how Leavitt attacked his recovery.

By the time he was cleared for full workouts, Leavitt was further along physically than his original timeline suggested. Kiffin has maintained that the arm talent and mental sharpness never wavered, even while the foot kept him out of spring practice.

What It All Means for 2026

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU enters 2026 with the nation's No. 1 transfer class and a retooled offensive line built to protect whoever lines up under center. A healthier, bigger Leavitt gives Kiffin the exact quarterback he recruited that class to support.

"Now we have to play together, obviously, and grow together as an offensive staff with him and all the pieces around him that are all basically new," Kiffin said. "But I have great confidence in where he's at health-wise."

Full participation through fall camp is the last box Leavitt has left to check before the opener against Clemson. Kiffin doesn't seem worried about that.

For now, the missed media day is a footnote next to the bigger picture Kiffin is building in Baton Rouge. If Leavitt takes the field in September the way his coach has described him all summer, the missed trip to media day won't be what anyone remembers.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.