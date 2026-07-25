The SEC Just Validated Lane Kiffin’s Aggressive Roster Build With LSU

LSU is historically a mainstay on the All-SEC preseason selections. So it's no surprise that after Lane Kiffin took over the program in Baton Rouge, the team had multiple stars on this year's preseason team.

At the 2026 SEC Media Days, LSU had nine Tigers announced on the roster, as the fourth most selections in the conference.

The selected talent has all become household names this offseason, proving that Kiffin's roster reload was not just significant but also widely recognized.

Superstar Selections

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of the nine selections, five Tigers were named first team, featuring tight end Trey'Dez Green, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker Whit Weeks, and punter Grant Chadwick.

The Tigers named on the second team include defensive stars cornerback DJ Pickett and safety Ty Benefield. On the third team is center Braelin Moore and linebacker TJ Dottery.

The entire trio representing the program at SEC Media Days was selected, with four stars from Kiffin's impressive portal additions this offseason featured. Dottery, who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss, is the only Tiger selected who can claim both of those titles.

The Roster Validation

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin immediately got to work building up an elite roster upon arriving in the Bayou state, securing the No. 1 quarterback in the portal, Sam Leavitt from ASU. Even without the new play-caller featured on the coveted roster, his work is still being recognized by the conference.

And it's only July. These portal additions, matched with the talented veterans, will continue to become well-known stars throughout this upcoming season.

The Tigers have huge expectations riding on them this year, as strong contenders to be featured in the postseason to put the ultimate stamp of approval on the debut of the Lane Kiffin era.

Already being put above tough SEC opponents' rosters that they will face this fall, the Tigers head into the season with a guaranteed advantage.

Late last fall, Kiffin broke social media by making the monumental move to cross state lines and join the Tigers, with doubts about his takeover at LSU.

Then he got to work. Building up a roster that will take over college football news all season long, one that is already receiving validation from the toughest conference in the league.

Without even coaching a snap, Kiffin has flipped the program - one of the most respected programs - into a serious threat for the rest of the conference and a highly anticipated team to take the field this fall.

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