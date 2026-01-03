2,100-Yard Transfer Receiver Drawing Interest From LSU Football, Georgia Bulldogs

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown is expected to take a visit to Baton Rouge for a check-in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, according to On3 Sports.

Brown, the No. 3 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has drawn interest from a myriad of programs with the Bayou Bengals emerging as a top landing spot.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled over 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have been linked to the elite wideout along with the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals.

NEWS: Kansas State standout transfer WR Jayce Brown is set to visit these 6 schools, he tells @On3Sports



In his time with the Wildcats, he totaled 115 receptions for 2,133 total yards and 14 TDs



Brown is the No. 3 WR in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/kBtCjCdQbM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

LSU is in need of pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal with four wide receivers departing for the free agent market along with a handful of wideouts heading to the NFL Draft.

Along with Brown, LSU is expected to host North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson for a visit to Baton Rouge in the coming days.

Anderson, one of the top wideouts in the ACC across the 2025 season, hauled in 39 catches for 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns this past year.

Across two seasons with ther Wolfpack, Anderson caught 53 passes for 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns with his breakout campaign coming in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder was rated as the No. 2 overall player (No. 1 WR) in North Carolina and the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation (No. 51 prospect) in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have locked in visits with the following transfers, @Rivals reports:



- Brendan Sorsby: No. 1 QB

- Chaz Coleman: No. 1 EDGE

- Stephiylan Green: No. 5 DL

- Terrell Anderson: No. 7 WR

- Eugene Wilson: Top-10 WR



LSU is working fast behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/rTYnBb8GMV — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 3, 2026

Now, after two seasons at North Carolina State, the former Top-100 prospect is set to be a sought-after wide receiver on the Transfer Portal market.

LSU will be aggressive in the market with multiple Top-50 prospects on Kiffin's radar.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

