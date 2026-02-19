LSU Football Surging for Elite Wide Receiver Amid SEC Battle With Florida, Georgia

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson continues evaluating the top contenders in his recruitment process this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging.

Patterson checks in as a Top-50 wideout in America with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals joining the race for the South Carolina native in February after extending a scholarship his way.

From there, the LSU Tigers' aggressive pursuit quickly put the program in contention, according to multiple reports, amid a battle with several powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene with LSU one of the latest to make things official.

Patterson's recruitment has taken off across the last few months with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs building momentum after locking in an official visit with the fast-rising wide receiver for mid-May.

“Coach Coley has been coming hard,” Patterson told Rivals. “He was in to see me on Wednesday, and I like him a lot. He’s telling me that if I want to get developed as a man and an athlete, then Georgia is the place to be. The staff, the atmosphere and their development really stand out. They’re up there for me.”

Courtesy of Amare Patterson on X.

Along with the Georgia coaching staff making its presence felt for Patterson, Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have piqued his interest after locking in an official visit of their own this offseason.

Patterson will be in Gainesville during the weekend of June 11 for a multi-day stay as the Gators get a crack at the talented wideout with SEC schools salivating over the potential he attains. Florida holds the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“The old staff was on me hard, and the new staff has jumped in the same way,” Patterson said. “They are on me heavy.

"They’re telling me I’m the guy for them and that they want me. I talk to Coach Davis, Coach McKnight and some other coaches — they’re definitely up there for me.”

Now, throw in Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as a school that is looking to get in the race for the coveted prospect that is generating significant buzz on the recruiting scene with the program "entering his radar," according to 247Sports.

LSU will continue looking to make its presence felt in Patterson's recruitment with the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators emerging as the teams to beat, but Kiffin and Co. are quickly building momentum ahead of a pivotal spring and summer stretch of visits.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: