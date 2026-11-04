3 Battles LSU Must Win to Take Down Alabama

The last time the LSU Tigers won against Alabama, Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was at quarterback for the Tigers.

It has been almost four years since the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide; seven years since the Tigers were able to win at Bryant-Denny Field.

Saturday, head coach Lane Kiffin's team will look to turn that narrative around as the Tigers face Alabama in Tiger Stadium. Kiffin, who has an 0-5 record against the Tide, is looking to prove that he can win against one of college football's most storied teams.

In order for Kiffin and the Tigers to overcome Alabama, they must win these three battles on the field.

Shut down a dual-threat quarterback

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) waits for the snap against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has had success this season against mobile quarterbacks.

The Tigers contained Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the run game, holding Chambliss to just 2 rush yards in 9 carries on Sept. 19. Chambliss found success in the pass game, going 33-for-48 for 363 yards.

Against dual-threat Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, the Tigers were able to hold him to just 10-for-26 for 106 passing yards and 10 carries for -13 yards.

The LSU defense was also able to hold Auburn's mobile quarterback Byrum Brown to just 20 yards in 19 carries and 160 passing yards in 24 attempts.

LSU will need to shut down Keelon Russell in both the run and the pass game, who has 251 rushing yards and 2,057 passing yards this season.

Keep Alabama from scoring

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin look on during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama is one of the top-scoring teams in the nation, averaging 38.2 points per game. On the other hand, the Tigers are one of the best-scoring defenses in the nation, holding opponents to just 16 points per game.

In addition to shutting down Russell, LSU must prevent running backs Daniell Hill and Trae'shawn Brown from gaining yards. Each has 342 and 339 rushing yards this season. Russell, Hill and Brown have combined for 14 rushing touchdowns this season for the Tide. Shutting down the run game will be key to shutting down the Tide's high-scoring offense.

Preventing interceptions

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt struggled earlier in the season with interceptions. He once led the FBS with eight interceptions through six games, with one in every game the Tigers had played up to that point.

Since the Tigers' game against Kentucky, Leavitt has not had an interception. He will play a key part in protecting the ball against the Alabama defense, which ranks fifth with 12 interceptions this season.

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