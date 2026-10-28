Three LSU Players Who Could Give Alabama Serious Problems

The LSU Tigers will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 7 in the 91st edition of the rivalry game.

LSU will look to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in three years, as Alabama has won the last three matchups between the two teams. Both teams come into the matchup banged up after injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.

With the SEC Championship and playoffs on the line, these three Tigers will be crucial to an LSU victory in their top 25 matchup in Week 10.

Davhon Keys

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) and LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) upend Alabama running back Daniel Hill (4) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Davhon Keys has stepped up for the Tigers this season in the run game in the absence of Whit Weeks.

The linebacker has 28 total tackles in LSU's last three games, including 14 solo tackles. Keys plays a key part in the Tigers' run defense, which ranks 6th in the country.

Alabama struggled against Tennessee and Texas A&M in the rush game, totaling just 122 yards across the two games.

Keys will need to continue to cause problems for the Tide's rush game, which includes a highly mobile quarterback in Keelon Russell.

Trey'Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) celebrates his touchdown catch as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trey'Dez Green made his return to the lineup against Auburn after missing four consecutive games with a knee injury.

The tight end had a relatively quiet day in his return, logging 50 yards in five receptions for the Tigers, including a touchdown. In four games for LSU, Green has 19 total receptions for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite his time on the injury report, Green remains fourth for LSU in total yards and second in yards per reception.

Green will look to get back to full strength against Alabama and cause problems for the Tide's pass defense with his size and ability to get yards after contact.

Sam Leavitt

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt had a career day for the Tigers in their matchup against Auburn, contributing to 432 yards on offense, including a career-high 388 passing yards in 32 completions.

The game was a turning point for the quarterback, who had struggled to place the ball accurately in his first six games of the season. Leavitt once led the FBS in interceptions with 8. The redshirt junior has not thrown an interception since the Tigers' game at Kentucky.

Leavitt will need to carry this momentum in the passing game into LSU's matchup with Alabama, where he will face off against fellow Heisman candidate Russell. His patience in the pocket is key against a team that struggles with passes over the middle.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.