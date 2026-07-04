5 Alabama Players LSU Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

It can't be a game between LSU and Alabama without stars all over the field.

Both teams bring plenty of NFL talent into their early November matchup, and Alabama has its fair share of game-changing players this year. The Crimson Tide defense is going to be the thing to watch in this game, but that's also not to rule out the high ceiling of the offense.

The defense is more proven before the season, but the offense has plenty of ability to take over the game. These five players are key for LSU fans to know heading into this game in Death Valley.

Keelon Russell

Keelon Russell runs the ball during a 2025 game against Eastern Illinois | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama is still in the midst of a quarterback battle between redshirt freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, but it seems like the former is pulling away. Even if he doesn't get the start, he could easily be featured in quarterback draw packages.

Russell is an athletic phenom, and mobile quarterbacks have been LSU's kryptonite recently. He can totally uproot LSU's defensive game plan with his legs and his strong arm.

Russell is soon to be a top quarterback in the SEC, and since this game comes late in the season, he should be more than comfortable leading his team at this point.

Zabien Brown

Kyren Lacy catches the ball over Zabien Brown in a 2024 game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alabama has one of the top secondaries in the country, and junior cornerback Zabien Brown is one of the leaders.

Brown allowed 79 yards and a touchdown to Kyren Lacy on five receptions in 2024, and had a quiet game against a struggling LSU passing game last year. But 2026 will be Brown's third year as a starter, and is going to shut down LSU's passing game.

LSU doesn't have a clear No. 1 target in the passing game for Brown to watch all night, but the depth of the Tigers' wide receiver group will challenge Brown and the secondary. It's a challenge that shouldn't slow down the game-wrecking Brown too much.

Bray Hubbard

Bray Hubbard strips the ball from Harlem Berry in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Alabama defensive back group is so solid that there has to be another entry into this list. Senior safety Bray Hubbard found himself as an everyday starter last year and is now going to be even better in 2026.

Hubbard forced a fumble on Harlem Berry on LSU's first drive last year, but the Tigers kept the ball and eventually missed a field goal on that drive. He also had five tackles and a pass breakup that game.

The role Hubbard takes on in 2026 is going to be as a safety who can cover every inch of the field and is going to be challenging LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt downfield.

Lotzeir Brooks

Lotzeir Brooks looks to catch the ball against Oklahoma in the 2025 College Football Playoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the attention has been on Ryan Coleman-Williams, but sophomore Lotzeir Brooks is looking to become one of the best wide receivers in the conference before he heads to the NFL. This is his breakout year.

Last year against LSU, Brooks had the most targets on his team with seven and tied for the most receptions with four. He had 67 yards in the air, two on the ground, and 38 total yards over two kickoff returns.

His versatility allows him to make a play at any point on the field. He is going to be a game changer for whoever is throwing him the ball and will often be targeted.

Yhonzae Pierre

Yhonzae Pierre fights off a block to tackle Garrett Nussmeier in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior linebacker Yhonzae Pierre broke out onto the scene as a pass-rushing linebacker in 2025. Against LSU this year, he recorded two sacks that took the Tigers back 24 total yards, and forced a fumble on Michael Van Buren Jr. that ended the game in Alabama's favor.

Pierre had 14.5 tackles for loss in 2025 and should further improve on those numbers with a full season of starts. He also had eight sacks last year.

LSU mightily improved its offensive line this past offseason, but Pierre is still going to give it hell. Expect him to go off the back of his edge rushers to get to quarterback Sam Leavitt early in plays.

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