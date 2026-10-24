3 Bold Predictions for LSU Against Auburn

LSU will look to pick up its first road win of the season Saturday morning when the Tigers travel to Auburn for a matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers enter the game at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play after shutting out Mississippi State 31-0 last weekend. LSU has looked impressive at home, but both of its losses this season have come on the road.

Auburn, meanwhile, is coming off a 27-24 win over No. 1 Georgia, giving the Tigers plenty of momentum heading into Saturday's matchup.

LSU has the talent to win this game, but playing on the road against an Auburn team coming off a major victory won't be easy. The Tigers will need another strong performance from their defense and consistent production from the offense to leave with a win.

Here are three predictions for LSU against Auburn.

LSU Wins Its First Road Game of the Season

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; A LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has struggled on the road this season.

The Tigers lost to Ole Miss before falling to Kentucky 35-34 in overtime. Both losses showed that LSU still has work to do away from Baton Rouge, but Saturday presents another opportunity to get that part of the season back on track.

The Tigers have shown what they can do when both sides of the football are playing well. LSU opened the season with a 51-10 win over Clemson and dominated last week with a 31-0 shutout of Mississippi State.

The defense has been particularly impressive, holding Mississippi State scoreless while limiting the Bulldogs' opportunities throughout the game.

Auburn will present a tougher challenge, especially after its win over Georgia. Still, LSU has been productive on both sides of the football and should have enough talent to compete with the Tigers.

If LSU can limit turnovers and avoid giving Auburn extra possessions, the Tigers have a good chance to pick up their first road win of the season.

Byrum Brown Finishes With Fewer Than 250 Total Yards

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense has an opportunity to make things difficult for Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown on Saturday.

Brown presents a difficult matchup because of his ability to make plays through the air and on the ground. Brown has rushed for a touchdown in 13 of his last 14 games dating back to last season and has rushed for at least 100 yards in consecutive games.

That kind of production makes him dangerous, but LSU has the defensive front to limit his impact.

The Tigers have recorded 26 sacks this season while allowing fewer than 16 points per game.

LSU will need to pressure Brown while limiting his opportunities to escape the pocket. If the Tigers can force him to make plays as a passer and prevent him from picking up significant yardage on the ground, they should be able to slow down Auburn's offense.

Brown will likely find some success, but LSU's defense should be able to keep him from making too many big plays.

The Tigers Win by Double Digits

Malik Blocyon 47, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU has the talent to win this game, and the Tigers could be in position to pull away if they play to their potential.

The offense has shown it can put up points against quality opponents, while the defense has consistently given LSU a chance to win. That combination should be enough to make a difference against Auburn.

The biggest concern is playing on the road. Auburn is coming off a 27-24 win over Georgia and will have the advantage of playing in front of its home crowd.

However, LSU has shown it can dominate games when both sides of the football are clicking. The Tigers scored 51 points against Clemson earlier this season before shutting out Mississippi State last weekend.

If LSU can establish the run, protect the football and force Auburn into difficult third-down situations, the Tigers should be able to control the game.

Auburn will likely make things competitive early, but LSU has the talent to create separation in the second half.

A double-digit win would give LSU its first road victory of the season and provide some momentum heading into the rest of SEC play.

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