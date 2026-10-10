3 Bold Predictions for LSU Against Kentucky

The LSU Tigers head on the road for the second time this season, facing conference opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats, for a Week 6 mid-season matchup.

The Tigers have not had their best luck on the road, with their only loss of the year coming at Ole Miss in Oxford. Heading into the Kentucky matchup, there are major expectations that the team can even out its away game record.

Beyond the scoreboard, LSU will deliver key production on both sides of the ball as it faces its first SEC opponent since making major changes due to recent injuries.

Here are three bold predictions for LSU against Kentucky.

1. Dilin Jones Will Have 100+ Rushing Yards

Dilin Jones 13, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's offensive production has been centered around running back Dilin Jones, as the Wisconsin transfer has emerged from the running back room this season with five touchdowns and 426 rushing yards.

He's averaged 85 rushing yards per game, missing some second halves during blowout wins, becoming an unstoppable force for an opposing defense.

The conditions of the game will be a major factor for the Tigers' run game, with wind gusts up to 30 mph that could make the offense target Jones on crucial plays, allowing him to put up at least 100 rushing yards.

2. Princewill Umanmielen Will Record Three Sacks

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) reacts during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive line has been the secret weapon to holding off opponents this season, becoming a quarterback's worst nightmare with 22 sacks this season.

Defensive end Princewill Umanmielen leads the conference in sacks, with eight so far this season. Up against Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey, Umanmielen is guaranteed to continue that success.

Minchey has been sacked 11 times this season, showing a major weak spot for the Wildcats' offensive line and quarterback play.

It won't be hard for Umanmielen to sneak past the offensive line and take down Minchey three times during the game, as he's recorded three sacks against Louisiana Tech in Week 2 and at least one sack every game this season.

3. LSU Will Hold Kentucky To 14 points or Fewer

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) react to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For an overall defensive performance, the Tigers will be able to keep a close leash on the Wildcats, holding them to 14 points or fewer.

Last week's matchup against McNeese State, the defense's third team allowed the Cowboys to score two touchdowns. But that won't be the case during the SEC matchup, with the same defense that held Texas A&M to six points expected to play all four quarters.

The unit has held opponents to only 58 rushing yards per game, with an average of four yards per carry. With Saturday's conditions, the rushing game will be a key point for Kentucky's offensive production, a factor that LSU can quickly shut down.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.