Good morning. I’m Gregory Lee, filling in for Dan Gartland. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the only team I can be thankful for is my high school football team, which won its first playoff game in its history. As a New Orleans native, I can safely say that the state of football is bad here. The Saints are floundering at 3–7. LSU has struggled in Lane Kiffin’s first year. On the basketball court, the Pelicans are a mess.

In today’s SI:AM:

🏉 Daniels tops Burrow in LSU QB battle

⚾ Extension candidate’s strategy

🔥 Getting off the hot seat?

Is LSU Headed for Self-destruction?

It is LSU vs. the SEC.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that its presidents and chancellors will meet on Dec. 3 to consider terminating LSU’s membership, ending a relationship that dates back to the league’s founding in 1932.

The latest battle between LSU and the conference involved RJ Luis Jr., the former St. John’s guard and 2025 Big East Player of the Year who appeared in three NBA preseason games in 2025.

A Louisiana court gave Luis clearance to play. He made his debut last Wednesday, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes against Louisiana-Monroe. A day later, LSU president Wade Rousse ordered men’s basketball coach Will Wade to stop playing Luis. Luis’s lawyer Tony Clayton then told ESPN on Monday that his client will sue the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages.

This latest chapter in the recent turbulent relationship between the league and the school’s athletic department can be traced back to the Louisiana governor’s mansion.

Governor Jeff Landry inserted himself into LSU’s athletic affairs last fall after the school fired Brian Kelly, whose termination led to a $54 million buyout. Landry criticized the economics of the coaching contract and said then athletic director Scott Woodward would not select the next football coach. Woodward left. Verge Ausberry, who became the school’s first Black athletic director, came in. Rousse became university president, then LSU got Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss and signed him to a seven-year, $91 million contract.

A few months later, LSU fired men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and brought back Wade, whom the school fired in 2022 amid NCAA investigations into recruiting practices.

A football team that started the season with College Football Playoff aspirations now sits at a disappointing 6–5. Meanwhile, the basketball program is enjoying a 6–0 start under Wade, but it now finds itself at the center of a dispute that threatens the university’s conference affiliation.

This is not the school's first eligibility fight with the league this school year.

Before the football season began, Kiffin attempted to roster Ole Miss players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, both of whom had signed NFL contracts. While neither player wound up on LSU’s roster, the damage was already done.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, some within the conference believe the SEC already has the 11 votes to expel LSU.

So what is LSU trying to do? Is the school positioning itself for independence in this new financial world in college sports? Recently the SEC announced that it would end its football championship game after this season with the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams. Could LSU force its way out of a league contract by getting booted without financial penalty, after which it could explore independence to secure TV contracts and build a national football schedule to help its own financial situation?

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We will know more about LSU’s fate next week, but as a Louisiana native, I will say this: Be very wary.

The best of Sports Illustrated

The top five…

… things I saw last night:

5. Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu’s open-field stop of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on fourth-and-1.

4. A dog jumping in a pool in Brazil to save a toddler.

3. Turn out the lights. Northwest Stadium goes dark on Monday Night Football.

2. Kudos to Fox Sports’ Nick Wright on his long-distance gift .

1. Jayden Daniels leading the Commanders on a game-winning field goal drive to upset the Bengals.

📺 What we’re watching today …

NBA

Celtics at Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Mavericks at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET, NBC

Men’s college basketball

No. 17 Miami vs. TCU in Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

No. 9 Tennessee vs. Maryland in Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Louisville in Las Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN



Women’s college basketball

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 7 UConn, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

NHL

Golden Knights at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT