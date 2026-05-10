3 Freshmen Who Have to Play Early for LSU Football in 2026

LSU hit the jackpot with freshman recruits on the defensive side of the ball.

Lane Kiffin and the Tigers only recruit elite talent, but three of the young guys have stood out and will often be seen on the field in their first year of college. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker is going to have a field day.

Transfers have taken the spotlight in the quarterback and wide receiver rooms, while the defensive line group is going to be the youngest on the team. Here are three freshmen who will be seen early in 2026.

Deuce Geralds - DT

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds via X.

Geralds is the one freshman who will most likely get the start when Clemson rolls into town on Sept. 5 to start the year.

"He's caused havoc," Kiffin said. "He's going to be a great player."

Geralds comes from Georgia's elite Gwinnett county, playing for Collins Hill, the school that also produced Heisman trophy winer Travis Hunter. He had 16 sacks his senior season.

Kiffin hasn't been quick to trust many other players outside of Geralds with a large amount of first-team reps in the spring. Geralds way to playing time will be to keep playing his vicious style of defense.

Lamar Brown - DE

Brown goes to high school on the LSU campus at the University Lab School, and is expected to be a future legend at the university.

He was the No. 3 recruit in the entire country in 2026. He has not enrolled early at LSU so he has been held out of spring workouts, but has been in attendance and is ready to make an immediate impact.

Brown probably won't trot out for the first defensive snap of the year against Clemson, but will most likely get time in every game, and could even start down the line. He has a fabulous opportunity to learn from the elite Princewill Umanmielen.

Richard Anderson - DT

The Edna Karr product stands tall at 6'3 and 339 lbs, and is expected to make an impact in his true freshman season. It will be a similar impact that he had in high school when Edna Karr had back-to-back undefeated seasons and state championships.

"He’s just really unique," Kiffin said. "He’s one of those really unique, high, high-end, top, first-round potential that no matter what you coach, you can’t coach guys in that position. You can’t coach guys into that... He's really gifted."

He will be behind Geralds and others on the depth chart heading into the season, but the skill set he brings will earn him some early playing time. Kiffin has been impressive for what he has shown so early, before even beginning his freshman year.

He will get his chance this year and will star alongside Geralds for the next two seasons.

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