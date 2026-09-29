3 Matchups That Will Decide LSU's Week 5 Game Against McNeese State

The LSU Tigers will finish up their non-conference schedule with a home game against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday night. LSU (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a dominant win over Texas A&M.

McNeese State (2-3, 1-2) is coming off a narrow victory over East Texas A&M. The Cowboys also defeated Texas Wesleyan in Week 2.

The Tigers will be heavily favored this week, but after two SEC games, Lane Kiffin must ensure his team is focused and not looking ahead. Here are three matchups to keep an eye on Saturday.

Jake Strong vs. LSU's Defensive Line

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong was the Cowboys' starting quarterback last week. He went 17-for-27 with 202 passing yards and one touchdown. Strong became the starter after Devin Lippold suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Strong spent one season at Texas Tech in 2023 before missing all of 2024. He transferred to McNeese State and threw for 2,000 yards last season. This week, Strong will have his toughest test against LSU's defensive line.

The Tigers sacked Marcel Reed four times last week. Strong will have to get the ball out quickly before guys like Princewill Umanmielen and Deuce Geralds can pressure him.

Dilin Jones vs. Landon Barrett

LSU running back Dilin Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones is becoming the workhorse running back LSU fans were waiting for. His 78 carries, 348 rushing yards, and four touchdowns surpassed his totals last season at Wisconsin.

Jones will see plenty of Landon Barrett on Saturday. The Cowboys' linebacker was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He finished with 11 tackles and one interception.

The Tigers will heavily lean on Jones throughout the game, and if he can shed Barrett, the Tigers' running back could have a massive game on Saturday night.

Elisha Edwards vs. DJ Pickett

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickett has had an up-and-down season. He shined in the first two games, recording his first interception of the season against Louisiana Tech. However, he struggled against Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander.

Pickett bounced back against Texas A&M, holding Mario Craver to three catches for 43 yards. Pickett has to be the lockdown corner moving forward if LSU is going to succeed.

Pickett will likely be lined up with Edwards. The 6'2" wideout has recorded 50+ yards in all four games, including an eight-catch, 111-yard effort against Tarleton State. If Pickett can take Edwards out of the game, McNeese State will be limited on offense.

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