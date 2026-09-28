LSU Just Reminded Everyone What Lane Kiffin's Team Can Be

It may sound hyperbolic, but a lot was riding on LSU's response against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Tigers suffered a difficult loss to Ole Miss, and two September losses would've put LSU's College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

The Tigers thoroughly dominated the Aggies, winning 35-6 in Lane Kiffin's first SEC win as LSU's head coach. They grabbed an early 7-0 lead and never looked back. SEC wins are hard to come by, but LSU dismantled Texas A&M.

Beyond the dominant performance, the Tigers sent a reminder to the rest of the conference.

LSU Isn't Going Anywhere

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's team left Oxford with several key injuries, including star tight end Trey'Dez Green and safety Dashawn Spears. In their absence, Ty Benefield stepped up and played brilliantly while LSU's pass catchers made up for Green's receiving production.

Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. combined for 11 receptions, 270 yards, and two touchdowns. Those players aren't easy to replace, but guys are stepping up when their number is called.

The Tigers' offense outgained the Aggies 506-197 and completed 20 first downs. The defense pressured Marcel Reed into bad decisions and won consistently at the line of scrimmage. Saturday's game resembled the dominant season opener against Clemson.

Can LSU Keep it Going?

LSU Tigers quarterback Landon Clark scores a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers will round out their non-conference schedule with McNeese State this week before the real grind begins. LSU will travel to Kentucky and will return home to face Mississippi State. Those games look much tougher now than they did a few weeks ago.

The SEC is proving once again to be a deep conference. There won't be a single handout game in conference play. The Tigers have the talent, but the injuries are becoming a problem. Their depth is being tested.

Whit Weeks suffered a right leg fracture and linebacker Charles Ross III is out for the season with a torn ACL. While LSU survived one game without Spears and Green, they can't withstand more injuries.

Kiffin's team will be resilient. They bounced back after an emotional loss and proved the Clemson game wasn't a fluke. After McNeese State, we'll learn more about LSU. They'll have future matchups against Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Baton Rouge isn't waiting around for the Tigers to return to national relevance. They want immediate results, and injuries cannot become an excuse. Saturday was another encouraging step and showed that LSU can become a premier SEC contender.

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