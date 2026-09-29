LSU vs. McNeese: Everything to Know About the Tigers' Next Opponent

After getting a much-needed bounce-back win, the LSU Tigers are 3-1 on the season, and find themselves 1-1 in SEC play after dismantling the Texas A&M Aggies.

Unfortunately for them, a few critical players were banged up in the game, dealing with serious injuries, as the program comes limping in to week five of the season. However, the Tigers get a week off from the conference gauntlet, as they take on the McNeese State Cowboys in their final non-conference game of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about the Cowboys, and what they will bring to Baton Rouge.

The Offense

McNeese State Cowboys quarterback Kamden Sixkiller (6) passes during the fourth quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are an extremely balanced team, averaging 28 points per game through five games. They have 43 first downs on the ground and 47 through the air, while putting up 1,012 yards on the ground and 1,146 yards in the air. Everything about the attack is balanced, with 167 passing attempts on the year, to 163 rushing attempts.

Interestingly, 11 of the touchdowns this season have come through the air, while just six have come on the ground, showing that one side dominates the other when it comes time to score.

Omiri Wiggins is the team's leading rusher, accumulating 388 yards on 56 attempts, while accounting for three touchdowns on the ground. He is the team's leading rushing touchdown scorer with three, and is averaging 75 rushing yards per game.

Devin Lippold is the starting quarterback, throwing for eight touchdowns to three interceptions, while accumulating 744 yards on 112 attempts. However, his completion percentage sits at just 57.14, but he is the team's second-leading rusher, adding 181 yards on the ground with one touchdown.

The Defense

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field during warm up against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the defensive side, the Cowboys are still struggling to find consistency. They have allowed 23.2 points per game, while also surrendering 182.2 rushing yards and 247 passing yards per game.

Linebacker Landon Barrett is the undoubted spark plug on that side of the ball, leading the team with 31 total tackles on the season, while tied for second with three tackles for loss and one interception. Fellow linebacker Emauri Sibley leads the team with 3.5 tackles for loss.

Through five games, the Cowboys aren't racking up many sacks, with 10 on the year. Defensive end Royce Maloles and defensive lineman Iyioluwa Adekoya are currently pacing the team with two sacks each, while Adekoya has four quarterback hurries.

Overview

The Tigers, quite frankly, have a huge talent advantage over the Cowboys, which they should have no problem flexing in the matchup. As proven in the win over Louisiana Tech, in matchups such as these, the only thing that can truly hinder their success is self-inflicted wounds.

Limiting those should result in a nice tune-up game for the program and a chance for some of the depth options to get playing time as the Tigers handle injuries as of late.

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