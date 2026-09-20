The Good, Bad and Ugly From LSU’s Loss to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers take their first hit of the 2026 season losing 32-24 to the Ole Miss Rebels in a Top 10 showdown in what was one of the highly anticipated games of the year with head coach Lane Kiffin returning to Oxford for the first time following his dramatic exit.

The Tigers will have to get back on track quickly as the gauntlet of a SEC schedule continues with another rivalry game as the Texas A&M Aggies travel to Tiger Stadium. The Aggies like the Tigers, also look for a bounce back game after being upset by the Kentucky Wildcats at home in Kyle Field and both look to avoid 2-2 starts to the season.

With LSU now turning its attention to Week 4, here’s a look at the good, bad and ugly from its primetime loss against the Rebels on Saturday night.

The Good: The Tigers Rallied After Slow Start

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones 13, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While a moral victory obviously won’t change the one in the loss column for LSU, the Tigers did however manage to work themselves back into the game after a slow start in the first half.

The Tigers didn’t get their first points until there were less than two minutes left in the second quarter with a rushing touchdown and heading into the halftime break, the Rebels held a commanding 24-7 lead.

And in the third quarter the Tigers began to heat up, scoring 17 unanswered points with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and a field goal early in the fourth quarter to even the game at 24.

While the Tigers left Oxford empty handed they showed they could work back from an early deficit which will be huge as the season continues.

The Bad: Sam Leavitt’s Inaccuracy Issues Linger

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons for the Tigers’ slow start against the Rebels was quarterback Sam Leavitt who struggled to be accurate consistently enough to run the LSU offense.

In the first half Leavitt completed 9 of his 14 pass attempted for just 51 yards and no touchdowns. The offense staggered through the first 30 minutes as Leavitt averaged a mere 3.6 yards per pass attempt.

While Leavitt was good with his legs throughout the night with 17 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown , the quarterback struggled mightily with his arm at times. Leavitt ended the game 16-of-27, 158 yards, a touchdown and a game sealing interception.

Leavitt had a chance to be the hero with the Tigers trailing 32-24 and driving into the red zone with just a little over a minute left in the game. And on a third down play on the Ole Miss six-yard line Leavitt would misfire a pass to his tight end for an incompletion and on fourth down his final pass was deflected and intercepted to end the comebacks chances.

The Ugly: LSU’s Defense Had No Answer for Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many defenses have had answers for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Tigers became one of them.

Chambliss looked unstoppable throughout the night against Blake Baker’s defense ending the game with 363 passing yards as he completed 33 of his 48 pass attempts for two touchdowns and an interception.

The Ole Miss quarterback was a force to contain with his legs as he extended plays and avoided pressure throughout the game as he also notched a rushing touchdown.

The Tigers entered the game with the No. 3 passing defense in the SEC and had allowed 24 points in their first two games of the year however that defense was not felt against Chambliss.

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