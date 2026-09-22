LSU's Loss to Ole Miss Exposed a Problem It Can't Ignore

The LSU Tigers dropped a game for the first time this season after losing to the Ole Miss Rebels to begin conference play with an 0-1 start after dominating the first two games of the season.

Losing one game isn't the end of the world for the Tigers with plenty of season left to play, including a return back to Baton Rouge to host the Texas A&M Aggies, who also dropped their first game of the season last weekend as well.

Looking to bounce back in the win column, however, the Tigers will need to fix the red zone issues, which became a glaring concern in the week three loss to the Rebels.

Finishing Drives is the Key for the Rest of the Season

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' offense was full of struggles in the loss to the Rebels, and quarterback Sam Leavitt was once again not looking comfortable in the pocket. While still finding some success, especially using his legs, converting red zone trips into scores has become a major sight for sore eyes.

Head coach Lane Kiffin's offense is scoring just 83.3 percent of the time this season, with the struggles highlighted by turnovers from Leavitt, including throwing two in the red zone this past weekend.

Finishing drives will be on the precipice of the coaching staff's mind, especially against the Aggies, who rank 51st in college football in terms of opponent red zone scoring percentage. Getting Leavitt comfortable in the pocket, and allowing him to use his arms, rather than defaulting to his legs, will be the critical difference between trending up in terms of success, or continued struggles that could potentially derail the entire season.

A Target Needs to Be Established

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) carries the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Trey'Dez Green out for the foreseeable future with a lower-body injury, there is a major void left in the red zone for the Tigers. Accounting for one of the four total touchdown receptions this season, that's 25 percent of production gone. His absence was notably missed against the Rebels when Leavitt missed backup tight end Zach Grace for what would have been a touchdown.

Winston Watkins Jr. and Phillip Wright III make up the rest of the touchdowns, with rushing touchdowns being the dominant way for the Tigers to find the end zone. While it's been working, defenses will continue to key on that, forcing Leavitt to use his arm, and finding another target could ease some of that pressure.

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