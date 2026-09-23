LSU is Catching Texas A&M's Offense at Just the Right Time

LSU will return to Tiger Stadium this Saturday to host the Texas A&M Aggies, after an upsetting road game to Ole Miss in Week 3.

Both LSU and Texas A&M enter the matchup after a major loss the week before, with only one team able to even out its SEC record after Saturday's game, making for an exciting matchup.

After facing the first true challenge of the season against Trinidad Chambliss, LSU's defense is heading into the matchup with something to prove. At the same time, Texas A&M's offense travels to Baton Rouge after struggling last Saturday, walking into what could be the perfect trap for the Tigers.

The Offensive Struggle

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last weekend, Texas A&M hosted its third opponent in a row, facing the Kentucky Wildcats to kick off the SEC play for the season. After a long four quarters, the Wildcats pulled off a major upset over the Aggies in a 31-21 defeat.

Not only did the loss drop the No. 10 Aggies to the No. 23 spot in the AP Poll rankings, but it also raised questions about the offensive scoring production.

Coming off a record-smashing season last year, making the playoffs for the first time in program history, which put them above LSU in the preseason rankings, and up for another impressive run this season.

With an unexpected upset on home turf this early in the season, after not being able to find an offensive rhythm against a conference opponent, there are clear struggles for the once top-ranked team.

Texas A&M offense, highlighted by quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Carver, couldn't keep up with the Wildcats on the scoreboard, going the entire third quarter scoreless, while Kentucky put up a massive three-score quarter.

The Aggies didn't just struggle to move the ball downfield without an interception, stop, or forced punt by Kentucky, but most importantly, they struggled to complete the drive.

Reed recorded the most passing yards last Saturday of the season, but the fewest touchdowns and two interceptions. He played a tough offensive game, but the team's defensive opponent was able to get in the way all the way to the end zone.

A Daunting Opponent

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Chris Johnson Jr. (16) runs the ball against LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) , defensive end Jordan Ross (29) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week, Texas A&M will face the ultimate defensive opponent. Pieced together with a massive portal overhaul, the Tigers' defense holds some of the most talented defensive players in the league.

And after a discouraging loss, not being able to hold off SEC rival Ole Miss and Chambliss, the Tigers are fueled by revenge this week.

There's more to prove than keeping a clean record at home for the entire team, but being able to keep up the warning label that LSU's defense had all offseason and the first two games of the season.

That's exactly what a struggling offensive unit doesn't want to face.

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