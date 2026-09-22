Trey'Dez Green's Injury Creates Major Problem for LSU

The LSU Tigers have to flip the page after a tough loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. The SEC schedule is relentless, and this week, the Tigers will host Texas A&M, who are also coming off a brutal defeat.

However, LSU left Saturday's game with several injuries, including star tight end Trey'Dez Green. He suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter and was carted to the locker room.

Green returned to the field on crutches, but thankfully, LSU received a positive injury update. It's not season-ending, but he is expected to miss some time.

Who Will Step Up in Green's Absence?

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green's injury is a major setback for the offense. The 6'7" tight end plays a pivotal role, and it's nearly impossible to replace his production. This season, Green has 14 catches, 222 yards, and a touchdown.

Green isn't the only impactful player with a significant injury. Safety Dashawn Spears and wide receiver Phillip Wright III will miss the remainder of the season. Lane Kiffin spoke about the difficulties of replacing that production.

"The depth is an issue," Kiffin said. "I got through losing the game and that was a lot, but really, I was way more concerned about these two significant players, Trey'Dez [and Dashawn]. How significant they are and their backups- not saying anything bad about them, they're just totally different players. Dashawn and Trey'Dez are extremely unique and unique in what we use them to do."

At tight end, Kiffin will likely pivot to a pair of transfers: Zach Grace (Oregon) and Malachi Thomas (Pittsburgh). Neither player has a catch this season, so tight-end receiving production will drop without Green.

While Grace and Thomas could be serviceable as run blockers, there isn't a plausible way to replicate Green's explosiveness and big-play ability. LSU will certainly feel Green's absence.

A Red Zone Issue

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers haven't fixed their red zone issues this year. Green played a major role in converting touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. Kiffin spoke about the biggest problem executing in the red zone.

"Missed assignments. We have a toss to the running back that's going to walk in the end zone and a tight end doesn't block the defensive end...Those are the ones you struggle with because a lot of times they're 4-point plays," Kiffin said. "If I miss my assignment down there we're kicking a field goal instead of a touchdown."

LSU's offense is scoring 83.3 percent of the time in the red zone. An interception at the six-yard line cost the Tigers a chance to tie against Ole Miss on Saturday. Without Green, those red zone issues become tougher to fix.

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