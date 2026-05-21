The 4 Matchups That Will Decide LSU vs. Ole Miss Next Season

LSU and Ole Miss' 2026 matchup on the gridiron will be full of haymakers.

Key matchups on all parts of the field are going to make this game—which is taking place in Oxford, Miss. on Sept. 19—come down to the wire. In the trenches, in the backfield and in the secondary, this is going to be a hard-nosed matchup.

With the two teams having elite talent at every position group, strong matchups will be found all over the field. It is going to be a spectacle. Here are four matchups that will decide the game.

Charlie Weis Jr. and Bryan Brown

Charlie Weis Jr. as Ole Miss offensive coordinator in 2024 | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

These two worked on the same staff together last year at Ole Miss, but now they stand on opposite sidelines and their groups will fight against each other. Weis, now LSU's offensive coordinator, is known for a lightning-fast offense.

Brown has spent the last two years as co-defensive coordinator with Pete Golding who now serves as head coach. Brown knows how LSU is going to run its offense. But if he and Ole Miss don't come with a solid game plan, LSU will run circles around the Rebels.

All cards will be shown in this matchup, since both coaches have a deep understanding of what the other side of the ball will bring in this game. It's like fighting your brother. It will take a near perfect game plan for either of these coaches to gain an advantage.

DJ Pickett and Deuce Alexander

DJ Pickett guards Deuce Alexander in a 2025 game | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This is a matchup that will be a reprisal of its 2025 edition. When LSU and Ole Miss met in 2025, Pickett only allowed Alexander to get three receptions. The issue is that they went for a total of 64 yards.

Pickett is now a sophomore and has plenty of playing time under his belt to have the ultimate lockdown game against Ole Miss' No. 1 receiver. Alexander is entering his redshirt junior year and has been more productive in each season.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will also be even more improved in his second year at Ole Miss and with Alexander. He will challenge Pickett who can make his case for another strong year in this game.

Kewan Lacy and Harlem Berry, Caden Durham, Dilin Jones

Kewan Lacy scores a touchdown against LSU in 2025 | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lacy ran for over 1,500 yards in his sophomore season, and returns looking for more. Ole Miss also picked up transfer back Makhi Frazier, but Lacy will still be the No. 1 option by far.

When it comes to LSU, it will be an attack by committee. Berry, Durham and Jones all have the talent to start but have the benefit of sharing the same backfield, which will be key in Lane Kiffin and Weis' offense. The fast paced LSU offense needs a tandem effort of elite running backs.

Whichever team can establish the run the most efficiently will have a good shot to win this game, and it favors LSU with their group, but Lacy's talent alone can propel Ole Miss' offense to another level.

Scott Starzyk and Lucas Carneiro

Lucas Carneiro lines up for a field goal in an Ole Miss football game | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Special teams can't be forgotten in a game that will likely end in just a one score difference. These two kickers are going to be called on a few times for field goals, and each one is going to make a difference.

Last year, Carneiro and LSU kicker Damian Ramos went a combined 3/3 on field goals. With elite defenses, it's likely kickers will be needed in similar frequency this year.

Carneiro made 88.6% of his field goals last year, and Starzyk made 77.8% while at Arkansas in 2025. Starzyk missed both field goal attempts in Oxford last year.

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