What Advantages Ole Miss Has Over LSU and Why It Matters

Lane Kiffin and LSU built a super team this offseason, but it doesn't mean that Ole Miss will be completely disadvantaged when the two teams meet on Sept. 19.

While this game is going to be close, Ole Miss has a few things that can pull it in front of LSU. There are a few things Ole Miss is better at than LSU, plus other intangible benefits that can give the Rebels an upset win at home.

What Ole Miss has going for it

Trinidad Chambliss breaks a tackle against LSU | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss brings College Football Playoff experience to the table. LSU also has the benefit as many of its coaches came from Ole Miss, but the Rebels lived it.

Head coach Pete Golding knows what it takes to win games on the highest stage, and his team returns much of the same offense that got the the semifinals last year. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy, and four of five offensive linemen from 2025 returned.

Chambliss is good enough to beat LSU by himself with his scrambling abilities. He has everything that makes a collegiate quarterback successful, with his high-level talent throwing and running. He will be matched up against LSU's Sam Leavitt, who matches his ability in the air but not on the ground.

Ole Miss out-rushed LSU 166-57 last year when LSU was still trying to figure out what would become season-long issues running the ball. It also opened the door from Chambliss to throw for 314 yards.

One of the most interesting parts about all of the coaching changes at Ole Miss is whether or not Golding and new offensive coordinator John David Baker will run a similar offense that Kiffin and staff ran last year.

If it is similar and Chambliss and Co. don't have to change their winning game plan from 2025, they will have an advantage on the offensive end.

Why it matters

LSU is bringing an experienced defense into Oxford that can take over the game if Ole Miss doesn't get both parts of the offensive moving early.

Whit Weeks heads the linebacker group while Ole Miss transfer edge Princewill Umanmielen spearheads the defensive line. These players are elite, but if the Ole Miss offense can mix its pass and run attack well, they won't be able to hold on.

With talent on paper, Ole Miss doesn't blow LSU out of the water in really any group, but Chambliss' play-making ability is one intangible that the Rebels can largely take advantage of.

The attack of him and Lacy is what is going to give Ole Miss a fighting chance in this game, as that two-headed monster will be ready to run all over the field.

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