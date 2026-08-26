Eugene Wilson Gives Insight on How the LSU WR Room is Shaping Up

The LSU Tigers welcomed in over 50 new faces ahead of a critical 2026 season, as the program will manage expectations of competing for a national championship, despite being in just year one of Lane Kiffin's regime.

Of those more than 50 new faces, no one room will see more face changes that the receiving core for the Tigers, which will also feature a new quarterback throwing to them in transfer Sam Leavitt, but the new pieces are also welcomed talent.

For Eugene Wilson III, who moved on from the Florida Gators, he gives an insider view as to how the depth chart is shaking up for the room, and why there has been no answer as to who the top three options are for the offense yet.

Rooms Got A Bunch of Dudes

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have undergone an entire new facelift entering the 2026 year, and with Kiffin now at the helm, building an offense that can support his scheme was one of the clear priorities entering the 2026 season. Due to that, the Tigers revamped the receiver room, adding 10 new faces to the grouping.

Wilson is one of them, and the Gators transfer is expected to be a critical piece of the offense this coming year, looking to build on his three seasons in Gainesville after finishing with 1,043 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns on 107 receptions.

Wilson is one of multiple new faces, but there will be plenty of new contributors, including Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, Winston Watkins Jr., Malik Elzy, Tre Brown, and Roman Mothershed. With that many names, all capable of producing, narrowing down the depth chart will be tough.

"It's just a bunch of guys going out there and doing what they love every day," Wilson said. "We've grabbed a bunch of guys from across the whole country that can go out there and ball, and make plays. Everybody brings their own type of talent and skills, it's gonna be a fun show to watch for sure."

The receiver room will be a critical part to the Tigers success in 2026 and with Leavitt as the new quarterback, knowing what targets he will consistently have on the field will be vital. As that list narrows down, one thing is already for certain: there is certainly no lack of options in the room to contribute.

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