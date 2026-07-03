Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Alabama on LSU's 2026 Schedule

LSU and Alabama play during the same weekend every year. There are a couple major differences for LSU that set this game apart from others in the series.

LSU has a good chance to come into the Nov. 7 matchup at home favored against Alabama for the first time since 2007.

Lane Kiffin and his staff have built a super-team through the transfer portal and with new high school recruits, and those who returned are looking to beat one of LSU's most loathed rivals.

More so than in other years, LSU needs to take a win in this game. If not, it can spell disaster down the stretch.

This could be LSU's biggest trap game

Isaiah Horton catches the ball over PJ Woodland in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With LSU likely being favored heading into Death Valley, the pressure is on its shoulders to beat its biggest football rival at home. LSU's games that follow this contest are just as important, so if LSU loses to Alabama, the season could easily fall apart.

The Tigers follow this matchup with a game at home against national championship contender Texas and a game at Tennessee. To end out the year, LSU travels to Arkansas for the battle for the Golden Boot. LSU has to catapult into this stretch of games with a win against Alabama.

It's hard to imagine LSU will be keeping their eyes on the games ahead as opposed to the game against Alabama, especially coming off a bye week, but Kiffin and his team know the biggest challenge in Texas is yet to come.

The way the Alabama roster is coming together in the preseason is also built like a team that could trap LSU and add another Alabama win to the series history.

Where does the trap come in for Alabama's roster?

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell does a drill during a 2025 spring practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama is in the middle of a preseason quarterback battle. It seems like redshirt freshman Keelon Russell is in line to beat out redshirt junior Austin Mack, but anything can change before day one. And it can even change at halftime.

Russell is a high-level athlete who can beat LSU with his arms and his legs, and LSU has had a recent historical past of struggling with running quarterbacks.

When LSU was upset by Texas A&M in 2024, it was because Marcel Reed, a mobile quarterback, was inserted into the game during the third quarter. If Alabama's offense isn't moving well, it can just switch quarterbacks and put extra pressure on LSU's defense.

The Alabama secondary is also one of the best in the country, and if it performs at the top of its game, it can totally snuff LSU's offense.

Alabama has the making for this to be a trap game where it beats LSU by two scores. The roster makeup up is in shape for a close game and LSU might have too much on its mind at once. This is the biggest turning point in LSU's season.

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