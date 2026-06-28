5 Auburn Players LSU Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

LSU will face Auburn for a Week 8 matchup on the road this season, marking the first time the conference Tigers have met since 2023.

The anticipated matchup will showcase a new roster and program debut for both teams, hiring new head coaches over the offseason with major transfer portal additions.

Under new programs, the Auburn team has familiar faces, with 13 players following new head coach Alex Golesh from USF. On the other hand, new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has already gone into the transfer portal for a roster revamp.

QB Byrum Brown

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) warms up before Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn's newest offensive leader, USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, rejoins Golesh's squad with the Tigers this season. As a major portal addition, Brown ranks at No. 16 in ESPN's newcomer rankings.

He's known for his dual-threat abilities, posting over 7,500 passing yards and 2,265 rushing yards during his four seasons with the Bulls. Joining the SEC, he's among the top 10 quarterbacks, with high expectations to lead Auburn's offense to success this year.

WR Jeremiah Cobb

The highlight of Auburn's offense is junior running back Jeremiah Cobb as a dominant rusher for the Tigers. In three seasons at Auburn, Cobb has developed into a top returning rusher in the conference, ranked as the No. 6 running back.

Last season, the 5'11 rusher finished with 969 rushing yards, averaging 80 yards per game. He's expected to have a standout season this year to add to his highlight reel.

WR Keshaun Singleton

Aug 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos in the third quarter against the Boise State Broncos in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Also coming over from the Bulls is wide receiver Keshaun Singleton, who will continue to be a comfortable, reliable option for Brown this season at Auburn.

Heading into his junior year, the 6'3 Georgia native joins the Tigers with 1,285 career receiving yards, averaging 16.9 yards per carry. As a quick, athletic receiver, Singleton will improve Auburn's wide receiver room.

CB Rayshawn Pleasant

Auburn Tigers defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant (14) returns a kick as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Kentucky Wildcats defeated Auburn Tigers 10-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over on the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant stands as a threat to offences in front of him. Heading into his junior year, Pleasant stands out as a top defender and a return specialist for the Tigers, as the only player in FBS history to have five non-offensive touchdowns in 22 games.

As a returner, he ranks second in the SEC conference with 412 returning yards. After beginning this career at Tulane, he started his Auburn debut strong with a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown, becoming a reliable return option for the Tigers.

LB Xavier Atkins

Another standout defensive player on Auburn is sophomore linebacker Xavier Atkins. The six-foot linebacker is a huge threat to quarterbacks in front of him, totaling nine sacks last season.

He also came out of the season with 84 total tackles, 60 of them as solo tackles. As the No. 19 overall player in college football, Atkins is expected to continue his standout career as a huge defensive addition for the Tigers.

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