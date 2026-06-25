LSU vs. Auburn: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The LSU Tigers will take on the Auburn Tigers for a week 8 showdown this season in an anticipated conference matchup between two talented programs.

With both Auburn and LSU coming hot off a chaotic offseason with coaching hires and elite roster revamps, each programs are debuting new identities, with the October matchup as the ultimate test.

The teams brought in talent, unlocking a new era for SEC programs as they enter the season with high expectations. The new faces bring new matchups, ones that will make or break the ball game.

Sam Leavitt vs. Byrum Brown

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both programs capped off their recruiting roll during the offseason with two new offensive leaders, with ASU transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt joining LSU and USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown following former USF head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn.

Under new programs, both play-callers have major expectations riding on their debut seasons as top-ranked quarterbacks in the SEC.

The matchup will showcase just how much each offensive leader is living up to their top-tier talent at new schools. Deep into the season, both quarterbacks will have found their roles in their new offense by week 8, heading into the anticipated matchup's spotlight with confidence.

Whit Weeks vs. Xiaver Atkins

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This "matchup" is also not against two players who are on the field at the same time, but it is against two players who should have been.

Both of the Tigers' elite linebackers, Whit Weeks at LSU and Xiaver Atkins at Auburn, are standout players in the conference, both being named First Team All-SEC for their defensive skills. The matchup will decide just who can disrupt the offense the most.

But at one point, the chance of the two becoming a defensive dual-threat was more likely than facing off in opposing uniforms. Atkins spent his first year of collegiate eligibility with the LSU Tigers, the 2024 season that was Weeks' second year. If the two lab-created talents could have continued coming from the same sideline, the duo would be an undoubted thriller of a defense.

Princewill Umanmielen vs. Stanton Ramil

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For a matchup that will follow the true face-off battle on the field, it's another test between two Tigers transfers. With Princewill Umanmielen following head coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, the top-ranked edge is a huge threat for opponents' offenses, with limited obstacles. One that could stand in his way is Auburn's Michigan State transfer, offensive lineman Stanton Ramil.

Both Umanmielen and Ramil sit at the top of the rankings for their position group, with Umanmielen as the No. 1 edge in the country and Ramil as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state of Alabama.

Both seniors will enter this season with lofty expectations on their new rosters. But head-to-head, it will be a classic faceoff between an unstoppable edge-rusher force and a protective immovable object.

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