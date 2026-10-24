5 Biggest Takeaways From LSU's Blowout Win vs. Auburn

LSU picked up an important road win Saturday morning as the Tigers defeated Auburn 38-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers entered the game at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play after shutting out Mississippi State 31-0 last weekend. Auburn, meanwhile, was coming off a major 27-24 win over No. 1 Georgia, giving the Tigers plenty of momentum heading into the matchup.

However, LSU responded with a strong performance on both sides of the football. The offense found success through the air, while the defense did a good job limiting Auburn's opportunities to move the football.

With LSU securing an important conference win, several things stood out from the matchup.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from LSU against Auburn.

LSU's Offense Found Its Rhythm

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to running back Dilin Jones (13) during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's offense was one of the biggest reasons the Tigers came away with a win.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was productive through the air, giving LSU another strong performance after the team's 31-0 win over Mississippi State last weekend.

The Tigers moved the football consistently and found success in the passing game. That kind of production made it difficult for Auburn to keep LSU's offense off the scoreboard.

LSU also found ways to get its playmakers involved, creating opportunities for the passing game to produce explosive plays.

The offensive performance was an encouraging sign for the Tigers as they look to build momentum through the remainder of SEC play.

Jackson Harris Delivered a Big Performance

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Harris was one of LSU's biggest offensive weapons against Auburn.

The wide receiver gave Leavitt a reliable target in the passing game while also making plays downfield. Harris found opportunities to get involved in the offense and helped LSU capitalize on its chances.

His performance was particularly encouraging for an LSU offense that needs consistent production from its receiving group.

Auburn had difficulty containing LSU's passing attack, and the Tigers took advantage of those opportunities throughout the matchup.

If Harris can continue to produce at this level, LSU will have another dangerous option for the remainder of the season.

LSU's Defense Limited Byrum Brown

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown entered Saturday's matchup as one of the biggest concerns for LSU's defense.

Brown's ability to make plays through the air and on the ground made him a difficult quarterback to defend. His rushing ability also gave Auburn another way to move the football when the passing game struggled.

However, LSU did a good job limiting his overall impact.

The Tigers made it difficult for Auburn to produce consistently and limited the kind of explosive plays that helped the Tigers defeat Georgia.

LSU's defensive performance was an important part of the victory, particularly against an Auburn offense that entered the game with plenty of confidence.

LSU Won the Battle in the Trenches

Auburn Tigers line up on the goal line as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest differences in Saturday's matchup was LSU's ability to control the game on both sides of the football.

The Tigers moved the ball effectively through the air while finding opportunities to run the football. That balance helped LSU sustain drives and put pressure on Auburn's defense.

Defensively, LSU limited Auburn's ability to establish a consistent offensive rhythm and forced the Tigers to work harder for their opportunities.

That was especially important against a quarterback like Brown, who can make defenses pay when he finds space to run.

LSU's ability to control the game physically helped the Tigers secure a valuable road victory and showed what the team can accomplish when both sides of the football perform well.

Lane Kiffin Picked Up an Important SEC Road Win

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that LSU accomplished one of its most important goals heading into Saturday's matchup.

The Tigers entered the game having lost both of their previous road games, including a narrow overtime loss to Kentucky. Those performances showed that LSU still had work to do away from Baton Rouge.

Auburn presented another difficult challenge, particularly after its win over Georgia. However, LSU responded with a strong offensive performance and a defense that limited Auburn's opportunities.

The victory gives LSU its first road win of the season and provides momentum heading into the remainder of SEC play.

LSU still has plenty of work ahead, but the Tigers showed what they can do when both sides of the football are playing well.

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