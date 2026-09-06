5 Biggest Winners From LSU's Win Over Clemson

The LSU Tigers made a statement to the college football world with a 51-10 victory over Clemson on Saturday night. It was an emphatic season-opening win as Lane Kiffin made his debut in Baton Rouge.

The offense dazzled with 644 yards and were incredibly efficient on third down (11-16). The defense was equally impressive as they shut down the Clemson offense.

It was a huge victory for LSU, but here are five winners from Saturday's game.

Dilin Jones, RB

LSU RB Dillin Jones runs the ball vs. Clemson | Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

Dilin Jones left no doubt that he is LSU's best running back on Saturday night. Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. was dialing up runs for Jones, and he made Clemson's defense pay. He finished with 23 carries, 113 yards, and two touchdowns.

LSU's coaching staff was thoroughly impressed with Jones during fall camp, and he rewarded their confidence. Jones will be the lead back until proven otherwise.

Phillip Wright III, WR

LSU Tigers wide receiver Phillip Wright III (15) returns a kick off against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin overhauled the wide receiver room this offseason and brought in seven wideouts from the transfer portal. Naturally, there was going to be stiff competition for playing time, but Phillip Wright III was a standout in the win.

Wright finished with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. His fourth-quarter score may have come after the game was settled, but he showcased his skill set on Saturday. Wright's performance may have carved out a bigger role in the offense.

Jordan Ross, DE

Jordan Ross's pick-six was a huge tone setter. Clemson searched for the equalizer, but Ross made a big play on the ball and rumbled into the end zone. The Tennessee transfer also had a sack and two tackles for loss.

The defensive line stepped up and consistently applied pressure. Ross was a standout, and his performance helped LSU win.

The LSU Fans

The LSU faithful had to wait two extra hours for this highly-anticipated game to begin. Their patience was rewarded with an impressive season opener. LSU football has been in a tough place over the last few years, and on Saturday, there was a glimmer of hope that hasn't been felt in Baton Rouge for too long.

The rain didn't steer fans away from this game. They were loud and played a part in LSU's big lead.

Lane Kiffin

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All eyes were on Kiffin on Saturday night. Many people want him to fail. He's become college football's villain in many ways. But the exact opposite occurred.

The off-field distractions weren't an issue. Kiffin's team was laser-focused from the opening kickoff and imposed their will on Clemson. There's plenty of season left, but Kiffin couldn't have asked for a better start to his LSU career.

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