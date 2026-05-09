5 Clemson Players LSU Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

LSU and Clemson's Week 1 matchup will be an exciting game for both programs as they enter a new era.

For Clemson, it's the transfer portal era, and for LSU, it's the Lane Kiffin era. For both fan bases, this season-opening test is exciting.

As Clemson looks for revenge, it has a lot of new faces, and some valuable returning ones, so here's a look at who LSU needs to know as September 5 approaches.

Christopher Vizzina, Quarterback

Oct 18, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) passes against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Clemson needs a new starting quarterback after former starter Cade Klubnik became a New York Jet in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Vizzina is expected to claim Clemson's vacant starting quarterback position, though there is still a battle for the spot. He has the upper hand in the battle as he's waited his time under Klubnik for three out of Klubnik's four years.

The redshirt junior is so important for LSU fans to know because he's the main threat to LSU's defense. Under a new offensive coordinator, Chad Morris, Clemson will look to air the ball out a handful of times in each of its drives.

But Vizzina doesn't carry the same hype that Klubnik did coming into the 2025 season opener.

Vizzina only has one start under his belt. In that game, a conference matchup against SMU, he went 24-for-35 for 317 yards and three touchdown passes.

"From a team standpoint, you know, it's about our quarterback," Swinney said. "It's always about the quarterback. We believe in Vizzina. I think he's got a chance to be a really good player ... He's the most experienced guy we've got."

That position battle is with true freshman Tait Reynolds, who has challenged Vizzina's path to QB1.

"We got this kid, Tait Reynolds, who, you know, we kind of had a battle of four guys to see who's going to come out to be the (No. 2 QB) so that he could go compete with CV," head coach Dabo Swinney said on Josh Pate's College Football Show earlier this week. "He dominated that."

But Reynolds hasn't claimed that spot. He's claimed the No. 2 spot in the room, but beating out the redshirt junior will be a challenge.

As the offseason progresses, LSU fans should keep an eye out for who Clemson goes with at QB1 for Week 1.

Brayden Jacobs, Offensive Tackle

Clemson offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (74) during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As one of Clemson’s most recognizable recruits, thanks to his massive 6-foot-7, 355-pound frame and his father’s NFL pedigree, Jacobs arrived on campus last year already carrying lofty expectations.

After an early adjustment period as a freshman, he has grown into a dependable piece of Clemson’s offensive line later in the season. Jacobs started four games for the Tigers and began seeing significant action in Week 6, stepping in for injured tackle Tristan Leigh.

While Jacobs could provide a talent upgrade at left tackle, the sophomore still has maturing to do physically and fundamentally to become elite.

A shaky offensive line means Vizzina will be under pressure early. If Jacobs struggles in the Death Valley atmosphere, Clemson's offense could be in trouble before it even finds its footing.

T.J. Moore, wide receiver

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The hype around T.J Moore is deserved, but in 2026, that should only grow as he cements himself into one of the top two receiver roles.

Moore is expected to have a tremendous season in 2026, having shone in Vizzina's only start last season against SMU, where he caught two touchdowns. That chemistry will be intriguing to watch grow over the offseason.

While he was a third-team All-ACC nod last season, after catching 52 passes for four touchdowns and a team-high 837 receiving yards, he will now look to be one of the best receivers in the ACC this season and continue to develop as he looks towards the NFL Draft.

Sammy Brown, Linebacker

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) reacts after intercepting a pass against Furman during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sammy Brown was an All-ACC selection in 2025 after recording 106 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Brown's high tackle and tackle for loss numbers should come as no surprise, as he plays fast and physical at and near the line of scrimmage.

He will be flying around the field all season, but especially in Week 1 as he seeks revenge on LSU and as he looks to find the positive result for his hard work.

"I feel like last year was the hardest that I ever worked," Brown said, "And it’s not the result we wanted.”

Will Heldt, Defensive End

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson needs players to step on the edge, following T.J. Parker's departure for the NFL.

And Will Heldt is ready to do just that.

Heldt led Clemson in sacks in 2025, finishing with 7.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss to become a third-team All-ACC selection. He added 48 tackles, the most of any player on the defensive line, and four pass breakups to his stat book in 2025.

He is disruptive. And if Heldt gets past LSU's new offensive line and to Sam Leavitt early in a loud Tiger Stadium opener, it sets the tone for what could be a long day for the new LSU signal-caller.

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