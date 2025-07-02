Clemson Lineman Brayden Jacobs Still Making His Former NFL Player Dad Look Tiny
Brayden Jacobs, the large young adult son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, will be a freshman offensive lineman at Clemson this fall. On Tuesday the young lineman was working out with his father. Or at least he was standing by as his father jumped up and down with a medicine ball, almost getting up high enough to look his son in the eyes.
It's a hilarious scene. The elder Jacobs, a 6'4" 260-plus pound running back, made tacklers look tiny during his playing days. Seeing how much bigger his son is will never not be amusing. His son is so big that he looks like a kid trying to get his father's attention while he watches something in the distance.
You know, if it was a super-jacked kid who looked like he could still run through a brick wall.
It's going to be fun to see Brayden tangle with some kids his own size once Clemson's season begins.