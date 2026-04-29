Jets' Aggressive Cade Klubnik Move Makes More Sense With New Intel

If it seemed like the New York Jets had jumped the gun during the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft to select former Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik, it appears it was actually by design. As The New York Post's Brian Costello revealed, the Jets were fending off two other teams for Klubnik's services.

Per Costello, "The Jets believed there were two other teams that were targeting Klubnik, according to a source. They also knew that people around the NFL expected the Jets to draft a quarterback in the fourth round because they did not have a fifth- or sixth-round pick and the expectation was they would draft a quarterback on Day 3."

Jets linked to top QBs in 2027;can Cade Klubnik change those plans?

One of those teams figures to have been the Philadelphia Eagles, who nabbed former North Dakota State Bison QB Cole Payton (someone that was also on New York's radar) with the No. 178 selection overall.

Perhaps the other was the Green Bay Packers, who have since signed former Virginia Tech Hokies QB Kyron Drones, or the Baltimore Ravens, who have since signed two undrafted QBs. Several teams, like the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs, were content letting a QB fall to them in round six or later.

The Chiefs' seventh-round pick, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, was allegedly not an option. Costello reported that New York wasn't high on Nussmeier. The same cannot be said of Klubnik.

Klubnik may have been the last QB many teams were willing to trade up for. In that regard, he's a successful selection.

Klubnik hasn't been deemed by nearly anyone to be Geno Smith's succession plan. Still, Frank Reich is high on his potential. Trading up for him shows there's a level of interest in at least giving Klubnik an earnest shot to win the QB1 job.

It's unclear how Smith will fare in this job. What is clear is that New York could keep trying to find its next franchise guy. Klubnik, until he shows otherwise, should be in the mix to prove it's him. In 2024, the idea of Klubnik being a franchise QB was on the table, then Clemson's 2025 campaign happened.

Maybe it was a Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley problem. There's only one way to find out, and that can happen before any 2027 NFL draft QB enters the picture.