5 Immediate Takeaways From LSU's Blowout Win vs. Texas A&M

After dropping the first game of the season in week three, the LSU Tigers would return home for the second conference game of the year in the first season with new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm.

Welcoming the Texas A&M Aggies into town, who were coming off a loss of their own, looked like the perfect opportunity for the Tigers to bounce back into the win column and get back on track for the rest of the season.

They did exactly that as they blew out the Aggies, dominating for a 35-6 win. What stood out in the dominant win for the Tigers?

Sam Leavitt is a Trooper

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies—September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For as much as Leavitt's struggles have been front and center for the Tigers' offense over the past two weeks, he came out against the Aggies and looked like the version of himself that was pitched to the program out of the transfer portal.

He finished the game 17 of 23 passing, with 312 yards, two passing touchdowns, a completion rate of 74 percent, and only throwing one interception on the day. He also only added five rushes for 22 yards, a far cry from a normal Leavitt stat line.

While it appeared he was dealing with a lower-body injury that was going to limit his mobility, he showed off his arm, which was a feature so far this season rather than a focal point. If that is the version of him they get for the rest of the season, it raises the team's ceiling drastically.

LSU Found a WR Duo

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much as the Tigers revamped the receiver room, bringing in 7-plus new faces, learning which players would establish themselves as legitimate options was always going to be key to unlocking the offense.

Through the first three games, a few different names were used, but two names that have been consistent and stood out even more against the Aggies continue to be vital pieces of the offense.

Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. continue to separate themselves on offense, with both of them finishing with over 100 receiving yards, while Harris also added two touchdowns. Their connection with Leavitt was apparent before he would take the rest of the game off in the blowout.

Deuce Geralds Will Be an SEC Problem Over the Years

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) reacts to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geralds had been a consistent focus of the Tigers' defense in the offseason, as many knew he would have a critical impact during his time in Baton Rouge, but he has already played a critical role in his short time on campus.

He finished the contest with one sack and two tackles for loss, while being a nightmare in the interior of the defensive line. That brings his total numbers to the year of: three sacks and four tackles for loss. All while as a true freshman. He will continue to be a force in the SEC and will only get better.

The Offense Thrives on Big Plays

One of the areas that the Tigers struggled with in the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend was the inability to get chunk plays and keep the defense on their heels. They had four passing plays for 15 yards or more, which accounted for 64 percent of the total passing yards, and on the ground, they had four rushes of 10 yards or more, which accounted for 35 percent of the total.

While they had only one such rushing play against the Aggies for 36 yards, they had nine such passing plays. For Kiffin and the rest of the offense, explosive plays are where they hurt the defense, and while that was missed in week three, it returned in week four.

Loss Doesn't Define a Season

The loss to the Rebels was emotionally draining for all parties involved. That includes the Rebels, who were upset on the road by the unranked Florida Gators. The Tigers could have easily fallen victim to dwelling on the contest, but instead, they wiped it away.

That matters, and is a sign of growth and maturity in the locker room, from the coaching staff, all the way to the players. That mental growth will play a huge role as the season wears on.

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