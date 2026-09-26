Three Questions LSU Must Answer vs. Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers will host the Texas A&M Aggies for a rematch at home, for the program's first SEC game of the season in Tiger Stadium.

After a brutal two years of letting the Aggies walk away victorious, the new and improved Tigers have a major mark to make during the Week 4 matchup, proving dominance over the conference opponent.

Coming off of a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU has more to accomplish than winning on the scoreboard, but also answering three critical questions about the team.

1. Will the Defense Be Able to Rearrange?

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) celebrates with Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers didn't just lose the game last Saturday in Oxford, but also lost two critical players, including safety Dashawn Spears, with a season-ending ACL injury during the road game.

Now, LSU is forced to find the next best option for the star safety position, where Spears was utilized. During the second half of the Ole Miss game, LSU moved safety Tamarcus Cooley to the star position, with backup Jhase Thomas moving into Cooley's strong safety spot.

But since last Saturday, Cooley has been listed as questionable heading into the Texas A&M matchup, with serious questions about how this defense will not only rearrange but also be successful in doing it.

2. Are Sam's Scrambles Gone?

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) extends the ball for more yards while carrying it during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has been through a whirlwind of a season so far, with small mistakes making big impacts on the Tigers' scoring production over the past three weekends.

Last Saturday at Ole Miss, the transfer quarterback heavily relied on his legs to keep drives alive, but escaping the pocket and scrambling around the offense only set him up for 46 passing yards in the first half and one rushing touchdown from running back Dilin Jones.

In his debut as an SEC quarterback against an SEC defense, Leavitt was rushing offensive schemes, missing critical time in the pocket for a play to develop, which, as the last weekend showed, doesn't go well in conference play.

A major part of his running instinct came from a poor performance on the offensive line, which will also contribute to answering questions about the quarterback on the run.

3. How Will LSU Handle Another Mobile QB?

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most talented aspects of Lane Kiffin's takeover in Baton Rouge was building up an elite defensive unit, from both transfer portal additions and key veterans, putting the Tigers' defense at the top of the preseason rankings.

Which quickly became the Rebels' biggest threat last weekend, until they were able to score a field goal on their second possession and a touchdown by the third possession, continuing the rhythm over the unit all game long.

The new and improved defense couldn't hold down an SEC offense, much less the quarterback on its own, last week in Oxford. Now back on home turf, they will face a similar challenge.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, a dual-threat weapon, will be the next big test for the Tigers' defense to take down. Reed not only has his fair share of getting past LSU's defensive line in his career, but has also been escaping the pocket all season long to become a dynamic playmaker.

The defense has no option but to shut down any hopes and dreams for Reed to continue his perfect record over the Tigers, being able to become the ultimate challenge all game long.

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