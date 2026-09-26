No. 10 LSU Tigers vs. No. 23 Texas A&M: Live Game Updates, Box Score

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium for a Week 4 matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, hosting its first SEC opponent of the season.

Both teams, ranked in the AP Poll Top- 25, with LSU sitting at No. 10 and Texas A&M at No. 23, head into the SEC matchup with a losing record in conference play.

Last Saturday, LSU took an unfortunate defeat to the Ole Miss Rebels on the road, while Texas A&M suffered a major upset from the Kentucky Wildcats on home turf.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Emmanuel Oguns (11) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As each program is trying to even out its conference record, there's more that the programs have to prove during the annual state neighbor matchup.

LSU hasn't topped Texas A&M since 2023, giving the Aggies the two-game advantage walking into Death Valley - a place where the Tigers usually have the upper hand.

Last year's matchup featured an embarrassing 49-25 blowout win over the Tigers, in their own stadium, marking the first time Texas A&M has been successful in Baton Rouge since 1994.

This year, the Aggies are not set to face the same program they play each season. Lane Kiffin's takeover in Baton Rouge has transformed the team on both sides of the ball, presenting a new challenge for the Aggies.

With the recent loss to the highly anticipated game against the Rebels, the Tigers are fueled by an urge to have a season-changing game this weekend, playing not only to win on the scoreboard, but to win back a coveted reputation.

Follow along below for live in-game updates of the Texas A&M vs. LSU game: